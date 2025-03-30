Hyderabad Metro extends last train timings to 11.45 PM

HYDERABAD: To accommodate growing commuter demand, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) will extend the last train departure from 11 pm to 11.45 pm (Monday to Friday) from all terminal stations, effective April 1. Additionally, the first train on Sundays will now commence service at 7 am, while on other days, it will begin at 6 am.

The key operational enhancements, including expanded first and last-mile connectivity, and continued student benefits, were introduced at the closing ceremony of the Hyderabad Metro Art Fest at L&T Premia Mall in Irrum Manzil on Saturday.

Student pass offer extended until March 31, 2026

Recognising the increasing reliance of students on Hyderabad Metro, the student pass offer — which allows students to pay for 20 trips and avail 30 trips — has been extended for another year until March 31, 2026. This initiative aims to encourage public transport usage among young commuters while contributing to CO2 reduction. The super saver holiday offer (SSO) and the off-peak discount offer, which began in April 2024, will conclude on March 31.

To ensure seamless travel experience, Hyderabad Metro’s official first & last-mile partner, SVIDA Mobility, has expanded its fleet to 200 dedicated feeder vehicles, catering to over 16,000 daily commuters. This initiative is designed to bridge connectivity gaps and enhance overall transit convenience.

T-Savaari mobile application launched

In its commitment to redefining the commuter experience, L&TMRHL also unveiled the next step in digital integration with the launch of the all-new ‘T-Savaari’ mobile application and a revamped Hyderabad Metro Passenger Website.

The upgraded ‘T-Savaari’ mobile application offers new features to improve user convenience and streamline the metro travel experience. Key enhancements include journey experience ratings, QR ticket cancellation, QR ticket booking status, card last recharge status, speech-to-text for station selection, and a loyalty points feature.