Akshaya Tritiya: Festival of gold and grace

There’s a certain charm to Akshaya Tritiya — an age-old festival that still feels fresh every year. Celebrated on the third day of the bright half of Vaishakh (Vaishakha), it is believed that anything that begins this day — buying gold, silver, tulsi, earthen pots, rock salt, a new home or anything new — brings endless prosperity. After all, akshaya means ‘never diminishing’ — it’s a day believed to bring lasting good fortune and spiritual strength. It’s more than a ritual; it’s a hopeful start, rooted in faith, where every small act carries lasting promise. And so, though there has been a drastic reduction in buying recently due to the rise in prices, people bought gold to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya.
Turlapati Padmaja, the owner of Padmaja Jewellery Designer, said that people buy gold and silver on Akshaya Tritiya because it is considered an extremely auspicious day in Hindu culture. “Buying precious metals like gold and silver on this day is seen as a way to invite unending wealth and good fortune. It’s also a favoured time for new beginnings — be it ventures, weddings, or property purchases,” she shared.
In terms of design trends, Padmaja revealed that people today prefer minimalist, lightweight gold jewellery with floral or geometric motifs, while temple jewellery remains a timeless classic. “Silver items like puja articles, idols of deities, and embossed coins featuring Lakshmi or Ganesha are also popular choices, blending tradition with spiritual intent,” she added.
S Srikanth, showroom manager at Lalitha Jewellery Store, Dilsukhnagar, explained that this year, there has been a growing preference among customers for antique jewellery. “I’ve also noticed that many customers are increasingly drawn to lightweight jewellery, likely because of its attractive appearance. In response to customer preferences, we’ve designed jewellery that is both premium and unique. Additionally, we have some customised craftsmanship pieces available to mark the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya,” he said.
When it comes to traditional jewellery, Srikanth said they offer pieces from Andhra and Telangana, such as Bottu Mala and Kasulaperlu, all of which feature a unique oxidised finish. “The intricate detailing of each piece is clearly visible. Despite the high gold prices, customers continue to invest in these pieces, seeing them as valuable assets for the future,” he said.
For buyers in Hyderabad, Akshaya Tritiya is an extremely important occasion. Shivani Debbadi, a housewife, noted, “My family celebrates it like a mini-Deepavali. We do a puja as well, and apart from the delicious food and sweets, we keep some gold or gold jewellery. Because we knew that high demand would make prices skyrocket as the festival neared, we bought 10 grams of gold jewellery — a pair of earrings and locket two months ago. At that time, one gram cost around ₹9,600. Just two days ago, when we checked, it had increased to ₹9,860. Buying gold requires a lot of thought.”
Nikitha Karan, the founder of Jewellery by Nikitha, said that Akshaya Tritiya is not just a tradition. “There’s a deep emotional connection tied to this day. People seek out pieces that are both timeless and meaningful. At Jewellery by Nikitha, we’ve noticed a growing preference for versatile designs — such as temple motifs with a modern twist, antique finishes, and pieces that can be layered or styled in various ways for different occasions,” she added, pointing out that heirloom-inspired jewellery is also trending, as many people want to pass down something with both value and a story. Nikitha shared, “This Akshaya Tritiya, clients are choosing jewellery that feels personal, can be worn daily, and aligns with their beliefs and aesthetic. It’s less about purchasing items for the vault and more about incorporating them into everyday life.”