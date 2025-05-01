Akshaya Tritiya: Festival of gold and grace

For buyers in Hyderabad, Akshaya Tritiya is an extremely important occasion. Shivani Debbadi, a housewife, noted, “My family celebrates it like a mini-Deepavali. We do a puja as well, and apart from the delicious food and sweets, we keep some gold or gold jewellery. Because we knew that high demand would make prices skyrocket as the festival neared, we bought 10 grams of gold jewellery — a pair of earrings and locket two months ago. At that time, one gram cost around ₹9,600. Just two days ago, when we checked, it had increased to ₹9,860. Buying gold requires a lot of thought.”

Nikitha Karan, the founder of Jewellery by Nikitha, said that Akshaya Tritiya is not just a tradition. “There’s a deep emotional connection tied to this day. People seek out pieces that are both timeless and meaningful. At Jewellery by Nikitha, we’ve noticed a growing preference for versatile designs — such as temple motifs with a modern twist, antique finishes, and pieces that can be layered or styled in various ways for different occasions,” she added, pointing out that heirloom-inspired jewellery is also trending, as many people want to pass down something with both value and a story. Nikitha shared, “This Akshaya Tritiya, clients are choosing jewellery that feels personal, can be worn daily, and aligns with their beliefs and aesthetic. It’s less about purchasing items for the vault and more about incorporating them into everyday life.”