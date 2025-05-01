Mani Sharma: Music is all about experimentation

For many who grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, Tollywood music is more than just music — it is an indispensable part of their cherished childhoods, evoking deep emotions. Songs featuring stars like Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, and Mahesh Babu became the anthems of a generation. Tracks from Pokiri (2006) and Ek Niranjan (2009), and songs like Ye Mera Jahan, Aaduvari Matalaku, and Vaana Vaana Velluvaye ruled the charts. Behind these timeless hits was composer Mani Sharma, affectionately known as Melody Brahma. His work continues to evoke deep nostalgia, even as newer composers make their mark.
At the opening of HK Hospitals in Gachibowli, CE spoke with the music legend about his journey and the inspirations behind his iconic compositions. Regarding the new hospital, Mani said with a smile, “It’s a lovely thing. Life is beautiful, and people should feel beautiful too. I think they’re doing their best to help people feel good. I wish them all the success. I’d love to come for a session here some day.”
Despite decades of musical brilliance, when asked about his greatest success, he humbly replied, “That moment is yet to come.” For him, the journey never ends — there’s always more to explore.
When it comes to his creative process, Mani keeps it simple. “There’s nothing fixed,” he says, adding, “The film, the story, the scene — these guide the music. The situation inspires us.”
If he had to create a score that describes a typical day in his life? “It depends on the scene,” he chuckles, noting, “Whatever emotion the moment demands, we incorporate it. Music is all about experimentation.”
He does have a few personal favourites and reveals, “Yes, like many, I love Teen Maar. That one is very close to my heart.”
Reflecting on his early days, a cherished memory comes to mind: “I used to stand near the gates of my guru, Ilaiyaraaja garu’s house, just to see his car. I’d dream that one day, I’d be in a car like that — as a composer.”
For Melody Brahma, it has never been about the money. He expresses, “Making one or 10 crore rupees doesn’t matter. But making even one true fan — that’s special. My fans mean everything to me…they always have.”