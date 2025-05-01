Mani Sharma: Music is all about experimentation

Despite decades of musical brilliance, when asked about his greatest success, he humbly replied, “That moment is yet to come.” For him, the journey never ends — there’s always more to explore.

When it comes to his creative process, Mani keeps it simple. “There’s nothing fixed,” he says, adding, “The film, the story, the scene — these guide the music. The situation inspires us.”

If he had to create a score that describes a typical day in his life? “It depends on the scene,” he chuckles, noting, “Whatever emotion the moment demands, we incorporate it. Music is all about experimentation.”

He does have a few personal favourites and reveals, “Yes, like many, I love Teen Maar. That one is very close to my heart.”

Reflecting on his early days, a cherished memory comes to mind: “I used to stand near the gates of my guru, Ilaiyaraaja garu’s house, just to see his car. I’d dream that one day, I’d be in a car like that — as a composer.”

For Melody Brahma, it has never been about the money. He expresses, “Making one or 10 crore rupees doesn’t matter. But making even one true fan — that’s special. My fans mean everything to me…they always have.”