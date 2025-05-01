The 11,000-feet printing feat: Constructing the world’s highest on-site 3D-printed bunker at Leh

Excerpts

Please explain the 3D bunker your team has built. How long have you been working on this project?

We started working on this project about a year ago. Concrete 3D printing is relatively new. It’s essentially an extension of what we call additive manufacturing, but applied to civil engineering. So, instead of printing small models with plastic or metal, here, we’re printing entire buildings with concrete, layer by layer.

The idea is to use a digital blueprint — something modelled on a computer — and have the printer build it layer by layer. This method gives us speed, efficiency, and precision. You place the material only where it’s needed, so there’s minimal waste. More importantly, it opens the possibility of remote construction — building in places where it’s hard for humans to work.

At IIT-H, we developed the right material, the structural design, and the complete system that enables us to print a structure on-site with minimal human intervention. That was the real challenge: moving from printing small lab samples to full-scale field structures. This bunker was our attempt to demonstrate that capability.

The project was a collaboration with Simpliforge Creations, a startup that developed the printer, software, and control systems. We printed the bunker in Leh, a high-altitude, remote location, in collaboration with the Indian Army. The goal was to show how 3D printing could be used to build military-grade infrastructure.