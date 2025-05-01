Why Gen Z is turning to wisdom on Instagram

Philosophy — the greatest form of liberal art. It is difficult to understand, and as they say, ‘One who chases philosophy ends up losing everything.’ In a world where almost everyone, right from children to the elderly, is glued to 15-20 second reels, a quiet but curious shift is unfolding on Instagram. Between beach photos and dance challenges, there’s a new genre flourishing — the one of philosophy quotes, existential musings, and reflections on Friedrich Nietzsche, Albert Camus, and Marcus Aurelius. For many young people, especially Gen Z, philosophy is no longer confined to the university classroom. It’s become a way to make sense of a world full of questions.

“Philosophy has become a necessary refuge for this generation,” says Debadrita Chakraborty, assistant professor in the Department of English and Other Languages at GITAM University, Hyderabad. “We are living in a time where political and regional fundamentalism is peaking, yet young people are choosing to question it. They are thinkers, asking the right questions,” she notes.