Why Gen Z is turning to wisdom on Instagram

Philosophy — the greatest form of liberal art. It is difficult to understand, and as they say, ‘One who chases philosophy ends up losing everything.’ In a world where almost everyone, right from children to the elderly, is glued to 15-20 second reels, a quiet but curious shift is unfolding on Instagram. Between beach photos and dance challenges, there’s a new genre flourishing — the one of philosophy quotes, existential musings, and reflections on Friedrich Nietzsche, Albert Camus, and Marcus Aurelius. For many young people, especially Gen Z, philosophy is no longer confined to the university classroom. It’s become a way to make sense of a world full of questions.
“Philosophy has become a necessary refuge for this generation,” says Debadrita Chakraborty, assistant professor in the Department of English and Other Languages at GITAM University, Hyderabad. “We are living in a time where political and regional fundamentalism is peaking, yet young people are choosing to question it. They are thinkers, asking the right questions,” she notes.
This isn’t the dusty, academic philosophy in heavy old textbooks. Instead, it’s bite-sized and beautifully designed, and shared by influencers on Instagram and Threads, where Nietzsche’s ‘God is dead’ meets pastel sunsets and serif fonts. But does that make the content superficial?
“On the surface, it might seem aesthetic-driven,” Debadrita says. “But it works because there’s an audience genuinely engaging with it. People don’t just stop at the visuals; many go deeper. They resonate with the thought behind the quote, and that opens the door for more reading, more questioning,” she adds.
She points out that forums — digital or otherwise — that make philosophy accessible are crucial to note. “These platforms simplify philosophy, making it less intimidating for beginners,” she states.
At the English and Foreign Languages University in Hyderabad, professor Jibu Mathew George sees this shift as part of a broader cultural moment. He says, “Philosophy today includes more than traditional academic discourse. The semantic field has expanded. What we once thought of as mere ‘life thoughts or reflections’ are now often included under the umbrella of philosophy.”
According to him, this expansion has been shaped by two academic tendencies: analytic philosophy, which leans toward logic and precision, and continental philosophy, which engages with existential questions like class, ideology, identity. “Today’s readers are co-creators of meaning. They read Nietzsche and Camus in new ways, shaped by 21st-century contexts,” he explains.
The democratisation of knowledge, particularly through the internet, has played a key role. “Social media has created platforms where philosophy is no longer locked in academia,” he notes, adding, “Students now access lectures, documentaries, and conversations that were previously unavailable. This is a positive shift, but with a caveat.”
That caveat is interpretation. “When you quote Karl Marx or Freud on Instagram, there’s a real risk of misinterpretation. Freud never even used the word ‘subconscious’, but it gets thrown around all the time. These thinkers are often misunderstood when reduced to hashtags,” Jibu states.
Still, both professors agree that platforms like Bookstagram are helping build a culture of reading, even if it starts with snippets. “Social media is reshaping what it means to be ‘well-read’,” says Debadrita, adding, “But the real question is: will people go beyond the quote and read the whole book?”
She points out that the line between philosophy and self-reflection is becoming fluid, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. “Gen Z can’t keep a supercilious mask for long. Whatever they pick up, even unintentionally, often leads to introspection. There’s a deeper need at play here,” notes Debadrita.
Jibu, too, acknowledges this, saying, “The academic and experiential are starting to cross-fertilise. What we once thought of as ‘high-funda’ theory is becoming part of everyday experience. But we have to ask: are these simplified versions reductive? Or are they gateways?”
In a world of overstimulation and broken attention, it may just be that philosophy offers something different: stillness, structure, and a space to wonder. And for a generation trying to make meaning out of chaos, that might be exactly what they need.