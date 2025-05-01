Yellow Verandah’s new collection a seamless blend of classic and boho

What do you do when you’re craving cosy vibes in your room? You revamp your décor, of course — with minimal, aesthetic pieces that speak to your soul. Now picture Turkish pots doubling as art, Indonesian rattan lights casting a soft glow, and handwoven seagrass wall art adding texture and warmth. That’s exactly what Yellow Verandah’s new collection is all about.
Giving us a tour of the collection, Shubham Sinha, co-founder of Yellow Verandah, makes it immediately clear that this range isn’t just about decorating spaces — it’s about storytelling through design. “The new collection is all about boho and chic,” he shares, adding, “Décor and furniture in today’s homes aren’t just about filling space — they’re about creating a narrative. Whether it’s the relaxed, earthy vibe of wabi-sabi wall décor, the rustic appeal of contemporary table artefacts, or the clean lines of Japandi teakwood furniture, our pieces are designed to redefine sustainability in a modern Indian lifestyle.”
Each piece is meticulously handcrafted by artisans from Indonesia and Vietnam, using natural, sustainable materials such as teakwood, banana fibre, seagrass, cane, water hyacinth, rattan, and clay. Shubham emphasises that Yellow Verandah’s commitment to sustainability has remained unchanged since its founding in 2015. “Even today, every product we create reflects our core values: sustainability, craftsmanship, and affordability. While the world rushes towards fast fashion and mass production, our small-batch approach prioritises nature, fair trade, and a conscious lifestyle,” he states.
A standout feature of the collection is its aesthetic versatility. “We’ve always wanted to infuse a contemporary boho touch into India’s vibrant, heritage-rich design language,” Shubham says, noting, “Homes should reflect the character of their owners — their stories, roots, and personalities. This collection invites you to experiment. It’s dynamic, fluid, and anything but one-dimensional.”
Among the most eye-catching pieces are the wooden animal sculptures. “The elephants, birds, and giraffes are incredibly detailed and expressive — true statement pieces,” explains Shubham, who further adds, “Indonesian wood carving is renowned globally, and now Indian customers can bring that level of artistry into their homes.”
This collection doesn’t just cater to homes — it’s ideal for offices, resorts, restaurants, or any space seeking warmth and individuality. “While many people lean towards minimalism, it can sometimes leave a space feeling bland,” he notes. “Our boho and chic line is the antidote. It introduces natural, earthy elements with a relaxed, spirited vibe that adds instant soul and depth,” the founder points out.
At Yellow Verandah, design isn’t about following rigid rules — it’s about mixing and blending. “Fusion is the most exciting design language. With this collection, we’re offering people the tools to craft homes that are unique, sustainable, and full of character,” Shubham says.
So, if you love classic elements with a boho aesthetic, check out Yellow Verandah’s new collection — warm, whimsical, and wonderfully one-of-a-kind.