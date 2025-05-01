Yellow Verandah’s new collection a seamless blend of classic and boho

What do you do when you’re craving cosy vibes in your room? You revamp your décor, of course — with minimal, aesthetic pieces that speak to your soul. Now picture Turkish pots doubling as art, Indonesian rattan lights casting a soft glow, and handwoven seagrass wall art adding texture and warmth. That’s exactly what Yellow Verandah’s new collection is all about.

Giving us a tour of the collection, Shubham Sinha, co-founder of Yellow Verandah, makes it immediately clear that this range isn’t just about decorating spaces — it’s about storytelling through design. “The new collection is all about boho and chic,” he shares, adding, “Décor and furniture in today’s homes aren’t just about filling space — they’re about creating a narrative. Whether it’s the relaxed, earthy vibe of wabi-sabi wall décor, the rustic appeal of contemporary table artefacts, or the clean lines of Japandi teakwood furniture, our pieces are designed to redefine sustainability in a modern Indian lifestyle.”