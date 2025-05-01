Yong-chin Breslin brings Hollywood makeup magic to Hyderabad

Flying down to Hyderabad for the first time, Yong-chin brought her world-class expertise, her easygoing charm, and a treasure trove of knowledge straight from the sets of international films. “It was a really exciting opportunity to come to Hyderabad — I’d never been to India before. I knew Aliya Baig, and my good friend James Mac Inerney had done this course too, so I was really excited for the three-day masterclass. It’s quite a rare opportunity to have the creative freedom to create the makeup you want and inspire others, so it was truly a great experience,” she shared, her eyes lighting up.

Inside the studio, she got to work, turning a fresh-faced young model into a frail 80-year-old woman by using the intricate magic of prosthetics. Over the course of two to three hours, every wrinkle, every droop of the skin was meticulously sculpted. The transformation was nothing short of spellbinding — a true testament to the art of makeup and how makeup and prosthetics can make you feel like you are in the middle of an amazing film shoot.

When asked about her inspiration for the look, Yong-chin explained, “This makeup is a step away from my norm — it’s inspired by the horror trilogy X, Pearl, and MaXXXine, where Mia Goth transforms into an old, scary woman. The look reflects a character who’s aged badly and horrifies others, playing on people’s insecurities about ageing and forcing them to confront it. So yes, this is my take on that.”