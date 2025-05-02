Narender Reddy’s artistry wows visitors to exhibition in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With intricate detailing and a vibrant splash of colours, artist Narender Reddy’s artworks wowed visitors at the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who inaugurated the event on April 28 alongside Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and D Sridhar Babu.

The exhibition “The Eternal Mesmeriser”, has been drawing art lovers from across the city, drawn in by the emotion and finesse of Narender’s semi-realistic figurative paintings.

A Hyderabad-based artist known for his spiritually inspired and nature-infused works, Narender brings together traditional themes and contemporary techniques with ease. The exhibition dives deep into mythology and tranquil landscapes, with Lord Krishna being a recurring muse. Narender blends impressionist elements with textured styles like knife painting, using oil and acrylic to give his canvases a glowing, almost ethereal feel.

Wandering through the gallery, visitors were especially struck by the Krishna-centric pieces, radiating divine energy and vibrant colour. The symbolism, use of light, and layered textures reflect not only his spiritual perspective but also his command over the medium. Many of the artworks draw from his roots in Mahbubnagar, inspired by rustic village scenes, lush greenery, and the quiet rhythm of rural life.

“The paintings span a decade of my work, from 2015 to 2025,” Narender said, noting that each one represents a different chapter in his journey as an artist.

Graduated from JNTU and completed his master’s from Aichi, Japan, the artist says there is a significant difference between India and the international art scene. He noted that there is much more exposure, opportunities, and better facilities available outside India. For instance, he says, “Glass painting is widely popular abroad, whereas in India, it is only recently developing.” He adds that art in Hyderabad is slowly gaining recognition, and even colleges are beginning to adopt new technologies.