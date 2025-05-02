Telangana HC seeks replies on illegal buildings near Osmansagar, Himayatsagar eco-zones

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed various departments of the state government and some private individuals to submit within four weeks their responses to a PIL challenging illegal constructions in the eco-sensitive zones surrounding the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara was hearing the PIL filed by Mandadi Madhava Reddy, a resident of Pedda Mangalaram village in Moinabad mandal of Rangareddy district, alleging inaction by the departments concerned in curbing unauthorised constructions in areas protected under Government Order 111 (GO 111) dated March 8, 1996. These areas fall within a 10km radius of the catchment regions of the twin reservoirs, which play a crucial role in Hyderabad’s water supply and ecological balance.

The bench issued notices to the Chief Secretary, principal secretaries of the Irrigation & CAD department and the MAUD department, the state Pollution Control Board, HMWSSB, HMDA, GHMC and several other authorities. Notices were also served on the private respondents, and the matter was adjourned until after the summer vacation in 2025.

In his petition, Madhava Reddy argued that rampant illegal constructions are taking place in the bio-conservation zone in blatant violation of environmental and constitutional mandates, including the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and binding judicial pronouncements by the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court of India.