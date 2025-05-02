Telangana HC seeks replies on illegal buildings near Osmansagar, Himayatsagar eco-zones

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed various departments of the state government and some private individuals to submit within four weeks their responses to a PIL challenging illegal constructions in the eco-sensitive zones surrounding the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara was hearing the PIL filed by Mandadi Madhava Reddy, a resident of Pedda Mangalaram village in Moinabad mandal of Rangareddy district, alleging inaction by the departments concerned in curbing unauthorised constructions in areas protected under Government Order 111 (GO 111) dated March 8, 1996. These areas fall within a 10km radius of the catchment regions of the twin reservoirs, which play a crucial role in Hyderabad’s water supply and ecological balance.
The bench issued notices to the Chief Secretary, principal secretaries of the Irrigation & CAD department and the MAUD department, the state Pollution Control Board, HMWSSB, HMDA, GHMC and several other authorities. Notices were also served on the private respondents, and the matter was adjourned until after the summer vacation in 2025.
In his petition, Madhava Reddy argued that rampant illegal constructions are taking place in the bio-conservation zone in blatant violation of environmental and constitutional mandates, including the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and binding judicial pronouncements by the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court of India.
The petitioner expressed concern that unchecked construction was blocking natural water channels, thereby disrupting inflows into Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.
This, he contended, is not only leading to reduced water levels and deteriorating water quality but also worsening water scarcity in Hyderabad. He further cautioned that continued inaction could hinder natural floodplain processes that enrich agricultural land, and potentially lead to urban flooding in Hyderabad due to backflow and forced release from the reservoirs.
Madhava Reddy urged the court to issue directions to the state to implement GO 111 in both letter and spirit and prohibit all construction activity in the protected villages listed in the annexure to the GO.
Partial relief to appellants in Ibadat Khana case
A bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday stayed the portion of an impugned order mandating reconstitution of the management committee of the Ibadat Khana-e-Hussaini, Darulshifa. T
he bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, was hearing two writ appeals filed by the erstwhile management committee challenging a single judge’s order mandating reconstitution of the panel by nominating equal members from the Usooli and Akhbari sects of the Shia Imamia Asna Ashari community.
Earlier, the Anjuman-e-Alavi had filed writ petitions alleging inaction by the Telangana State Waqf Board in ensuring equal representation of Akhbari members on the managing committee of the institution. The single judge had allowed the petition, directing the Waqf Board to assume direct management of the institution and, in due course, to reconstitute the committee with equal members from both the Usooli and Akhbari sects to end the long-standing sectarian dispute