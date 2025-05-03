Cinco de Mayo finds a home in Hyderabad

On May 5, while much of the world prepares for the celebration of Cinco de Mayo, halfway across the globe in Hyderabad, restaurants hum with a different kind of anticipation. Though many in India may not know the precise history behind the date, the festival’s flavour — both literal and symbolic — is increasingly making its way onto Hyderabad’s plates and into its cultural consciousness.
Often mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day, Cinco de Mayo actually commemorates the Mexican Army’s unexpected victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. As Dr Ira Vangipurapu, Assistant Professor at The English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, explains, “The French Army was better trained, better equipped. But the mestizos — people of mixed Spanish and Indigenous descent — and the Zapotecs, an Indigenous group, united under General Ignacio Zaragoza and achieved what seemed impossible.” For Mexicans, this moment became a powerful symbol of identity, resistance, and unity in the face of imperial oppression.
The deeper meaning of Cinco de Mayo is rooted in Mexican identity, shaped over centuries of colonisation, cultural suppression, and survival. Food, in particular, serves as an edible archive of this history. “Mole Poblano,” Dr Vangipurapu notes, “Is not just a dish — it’s a narrative.” Made from ingredients like Pasilla, Guajillo, and Chipotle chilies, along with tomatillos, Mole is a labour-intensive sauce that combines sweetness, heat, and earthiness — embodying the essence of Mexican resilience.
Over time, Cinco de Mayo has evolved beyond its historical context, becoming a rallying point for immigrant communities seeking to preserve their heritage. With globalisation and increased cultural exchange, the fiesta has crossed oceans — and in cities like Hyderabad, it’s now celebrated as a symbol of cross-cultural curiosity.
“We celebrate Mexican food every day here,” says Sriman Reddy, General Manager at Chili’s. “But we treat Cinco de Mayo with extra vibrance. We decorate with Mexican-themed elements, host trivia events, and create a festive atmosphere. Many of our guests know about Cinco de Mayo through movies or American pop culture. They come expecting tacos, nachos, and margaritas — and we make sure we deliver,” the General Manager further added.
To mark the occasion, Chili’s rolls out a special menu featuring Tacos, Enchiladas, Guacamole Burgers, and even a watermelon-based soup — a creative fusion tailored to Indian palates. “Most customers want something spicy,” Reddy adds, “So we adjust the flavours accordingly. It’s fusion food — Mexican dishes reimagined with Indian influences.”
This fusion is no coincidence. According to Dr Vangipurapu, the shared colonial histories of Mexico and India, along with similar spice profiles, create an unexpected culinary kinship. “Turmeric and cumin were brought to Mexico by the Spanish. There’s overlap in ingredients, though spice levels differ — South Indian food can be far hotter,” informs Dr Vangipurapu.
For some, the celebration runs deeper than themed menus. Thandav, who runs World of Tortillas, sees Cinco de Mayo as more than a marketing opportunity. “In the food delivery world, Cinco de Mayo is a great chance to introduce people to Mexican cuisine beyond just tacos and nachos. We share stories about its origins on social media and curate special menus,” says Thandav.
He believes food can tell stories and build cultural bridges. “We respect the authenticity of Mexican recipes, even if we tweak them slightly for local tastes. People today are more open to global flavours, and events like these help us tap into that curiosity,” he adds.
In an era of globalisation, where cultural erasure is a growing concern, festivals like Cinco de Mayo act as cultural anchors. “Regional identities are being diluted,” says Dr Vangipurapu, adding, “When people preserve dishes like Mole or Biryani, they’re reclaiming histories shaped by both violence and resilience.”
She draws a powerful comparison between Mole Poblano and Hyderabadi Biryani. “Both are fusion foods born out of historical conflict. And today, both are national symbols of identity. Biryani is not just chicken and rice. Mole is not just chocolate and chilies. They’re cultural stories served on a plate,” she shares.
As Hyderabad embraces Cinco de Mayo, it does so with more than just a craving for tacos. It becomes a celebration of storytelling, survival, and shared humanity. In every enchilada and every mariachi tune playing in themed restaurants, there’s an echo of Puebla. For many, it’s not about historical specifics — but about embracing the spirit of celebration. And sometimes, that’s enough to build a new tradition.