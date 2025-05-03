Cinco de Mayo finds a home in Hyderabad

On May 5, while much of the world prepares for the celebration of Cinco de Mayo, halfway across the globe in Hyderabad, restaurants hum with a different kind of anticipation. Though many in India may not know the precise history behind the date, the festival’s flavour — both literal and symbolic — is increasingly making its way onto Hyderabad’s plates and into its cultural consciousness.

Often mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day, Cinco de Mayo actually commemorates the Mexican Army’s unexpected victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. As Dr Ira Vangipurapu, Assistant Professor at The English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, explains, “The French Army was better trained, better equipped. But the mestizos — people of mixed Spanish and Indigenous descent — and the Zapotecs, an Indigenous group, united under General Ignacio Zaragoza and achieved what seemed impossible.” For Mexicans, this moment became a powerful symbol of identity, resistance, and unity in the face of imperial oppression.

The deeper meaning of Cinco de Mayo is rooted in Mexican identity, shaped over centuries of colonisation, cultural suppression, and survival. Food, in particular, serves as an edible archive of this history. “Mole Poblano,” Dr Vangipurapu notes, “Is not just a dish — it’s a narrative.” Made from ingredients like Pasilla, Guajillo, and Chipotle chilies, along with tomatillos, Mole is a labour-intensive sauce that combines sweetness, heat, and earthiness — embodying the essence of Mexican resilience.

Over time, Cinco de Mayo has evolved beyond its historical context, becoming a rallying point for immigrant communities seeking to preserve their heritage. With globalisation and increased cultural exchange, the fiesta has crossed oceans — and in cities like Hyderabad, it’s now celebrated as a symbol of cross-cultural curiosity.

“We celebrate Mexican food every day here,” says Sriman Reddy, General Manager at Chili’s. “But we treat Cinco de Mayo with extra vibrance. We decorate with Mexican-themed elements, host trivia events, and create a festive atmosphere. Many of our guests know about Cinco de Mayo through movies or American pop culture. They come expecting tacos, nachos, and margaritas — and we make sure we deliver,” the General Manager further added.