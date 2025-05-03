From Father to Friend: Brahmanandam and Goutham on Life, Laughter, and Legacy

A father and son duo often represents one of the most special and unspoken bonds in life. There’s a silent communication in such relationships that surpasses words — a deep understanding that needs no explanation. Among the many inspiring stories of father-son relationships, one that stands out is that of legendary actor Kanneganti Brahmanandam, known for his iconic comic roles, and his son Raja Goutham. Recently seen together on screen in the film Brahma Anandam, the duo exudes a charm and warmth that’s hard to miss. CE had the delightful opportunity to sit down with the two cheerful souls and dive into a candid conversation about their unique bond, their experience working together, and the values they hold dear as a family.

On their bond and shared love

Goutham: What you see on screen is a reflection of real life — there’s hardly any difference. The most important thing is, no matter where my dad is — whether at a shoot or away for work — we stay in constant touch. We talk daily, whether on calls or in person. When we’re all at home, we make it a point to have lunch or dinner together. Family has always been the priority. There’s a lot of love, no conflicts — just fun and mutual respect. Since childhood, I’ve shared everything with him. We spent a few years in Madras and missed him a lot during that time. But once we moved back to Hyderabad, that brought us even closer. Our bond has only grown stronger ever since.

Brahmanandam: Typically, father-son relationships tend to be seen as a bit strict or formal. But in our case, we’re more like friends. We’re three families living under one roof — each with our own space, but united by love. We always come together at mealtime, and that’s our moment to connect. I believe a family should never let division or distance creep in. Parents should strive to be friendly, approachable, and emotionally present. I often say this jokingly — I became Goutham’s father by accident — but that doesn’t mean parenthood is about authority or property. It’s about nurturing love, understanding, and togetherness. That’s how we build what we proudly call a ‘sweet family’.