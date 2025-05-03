Mamazaki Magic in Hyderabad

North Eastern India is not only a stunning destination to visit but also a treasure trove of rich, flavourful, and exciting cuisine. Raen – The Chef’s Studio at The Leela Hyderabad is currently hosting an exclusive pop-up by Mamazaki featuring Chef Farha Naaz, known for her appearance on MasterChef India. This event, running until this Saturday, offers a unique opportunity to experience the bold, aromatic flavours of the North East and interact with the chef behind the magic.
Speaking about her journey, Chef Farha shares,“I was among the top 22 contestants in MasterChef India Season 8. I’m also the founder of Mamazaki, a concept restaurant based in Guwahati, Assam. My culinary journey began in 2019, though I hold a degree in Agriculture Engineering where I studied food processing. That sparked my interest in culinary arts. During the lockdown, I began experimenting with locally available ingredients. I realised that our region has so much to offer, yet people often associate North Eastern cuisine only with fermented or smelly food — a stereotype I wanted to break. That’s how Mamazaki was born,” she says further adding, “The name was inspired by my mother, who could whip up delicious meals with minimal ingredients. The second half, Zaki, comes from Hayao Miyazaki, the founder of Studio Ghibli in Japan. I was deeply inspired by how he portrayed food in his films — as an art form filled with emotion and nostalgia. Similarly, I draw inspiration for my dishes from personal memories and experiences.”
For this special pop-up at Raen, Chef Farha brought along an impressive 77 kg of ingredients from the North East, including rare and distinctive items. “I wanted people here to experience authentic flavours. I brought Kazi lemon, an aromatic citrus from Assam; smoked and fresh king chillies; condiments made from regional ingredients; Burmese coriander oil; Joha rice — a GI-tagged aromatic rice; sticky rice from Assam; hot honey infused with king chilli; and wild citrus often used in Mizo cuisine,” she shares.
The menu she’s curated is both elaborate and deeply personal. Speaking about her favourite dishes, Chef Farha says, “Every item on this menu is close to my heart. I remember curating it during a train journey from my hometown to Guwahati — no network, just music, and a head full of ideas. The Dachi Dumplings are inspired by my time working with WWF in Arunachal Pradesh, where juicy momos are popular. I combined these with Datshi sauce — a Bhutanese cheese sauce usually eaten with rice — to create a unique fusion. The Joha Arancini Ball is another standout. It’s based on the subtly spiced Joha rice pulao from Assam, transformed into an arancini with green chilies for a kick. Among desserts, the Hando Guri with Saah is special. It’s inspired by an Assamese breakfast of chai and roasted rice flour, which I turned into a dessert with chai reduction, mascarpone cream, candied ginger, and sesame brittle. Another nostalgic dish is the Bihu Jolpan Dessert, inspired by traditional Bihu morning fare — yoghurt, cream, flattened rice, and black sesame. I re-imagined it with baked yoghurt, mango-jaggery syrup, black sesame oil, toasted coconut, and puffed rice crackers. Finally, the Omita Khar Soup is a take on the Assamese dish made with an alkaline solution from banana stem ash. Traditionally eaten with rice, I’ve converted it into a warm, comforting soup.”
Speaking about her experience in Hyderabad, Chef Farha adds, “This is my fourth time in the city, and I’ve been consulting chef for two upcoming restaurants that are focused on North Eastern cuisine since last July. I absolutely love dosa, chutneys, sambar, and of course, Hyderabadi Biryani. The food culture here is vibrant, and it’s always fulfilling when people enjoy and appreciate the food I create.”