Mamazaki Magic in Hyderabad

For this special pop-up at Raen, Chef Farha brought along an impressive 77 kg of ingredients from the North East, including rare and distinctive items. “I wanted people here to experience authentic flavours. I brought Kazi lemon, an aromatic citrus from Assam; smoked and fresh king chillies; condiments made from regional ingredients; Burmese coriander oil; Joha rice — a GI-tagged aromatic rice; sticky rice from Assam; hot honey infused with king chilli; and wild citrus often used in Mizo cuisine,” she shares.

The menu she’s curated is both elaborate and deeply personal. Speaking about her favourite dishes, Chef Farha says, “Every item on this menu is close to my heart. I remember curating it during a train journey from my hometown to Guwahati — no network, just music, and a head full of ideas. The Dachi Dumplings are inspired by my time working with WWF in Arunachal Pradesh, where juicy momos are popular. I combined these with Datshi sauce — a Bhutanese cheese sauce usually eaten with rice — to create a unique fusion. The Joha Arancini Ball is another standout. It’s based on the subtly spiced Joha rice pulao from Assam, transformed into an arancini with green chilies for a kick. Among desserts, the Hando Guri with Saah is special. It’s inspired by an Assamese breakfast of chai and roasted rice flour, which I turned into a dessert with chai reduction, mascarpone cream, candied ginger, and sesame brittle. Another nostalgic dish is the Bihu Jolpan Dessert, inspired by traditional Bihu morning fare — yoghurt, cream, flattened rice, and black sesame. I re-imagined it with baked yoghurt, mango-jaggery syrup, black sesame oil, toasted coconut, and puffed rice crackers. Finally, the Omita Khar Soup is a take on the Assamese dish made with an alkaline solution from banana stem ash. Traditionally eaten with rice, I’ve converted it into a warm, comforting soup.”

Speaking about her experience in Hyderabad, Chef Farha adds, “This is my fourth time in the city, and I’ve been consulting chef for two upcoming restaurants that are focused on North Eastern cuisine since last July. I absolutely love dosa, chutneys, sambar, and of course, Hyderabadi Biryani. The food culture here is vibrant, and it’s always fulfilling when people enjoy and appreciate the food I create.”