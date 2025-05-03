SHGs to maintain parks, manage water infra under ‘AMRUT Mitra’ initiative in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the GHMC and other Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) will soon be engaged in maintaining public parks, playgrounds, and managing aspects of water infrastructure under the ‘AMRUT Mitra’ initiative. Officials said the initiative aims to empower women by involving SHGs in water quality testing, infrastructure operations and maintenance and the upkeep of public recreational spaces.

The project is a collaborative effort under AMRUT 2.0, involving Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC).

The MAUD department has directed all municipal commissioners, the additional commissioner (GHMC-UCD) and MEPMA project directors to submit AMRUT Mitra proposals by May 5. These should detail how the SHGs will take up maintenance of parks, playgrounds, and technical O&M of water and sewerage infrastructure. Once approved, funds will be disbursed to SHG accounts.

As per AMRUT 2.0 guidelines, SHGs are expected to play a critical role in water demand management, quality testing, and day-to-day operations. MEPMA, under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), will lead the training and mobilisation of SHGs. They will also manage daily park maintenance tasks such as cleanliness, inventory keeping, tree plantation and wall art promoting water conservation, folk stories or AMRUT 2.0 themes.