Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao reviews Miss World pageant arrangements

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao (KR Rao) has directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the Miss World 2025 event, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from May 10.

On Saturday, KR Rao held a teleconference with senior police and other officials to review preparations. He instructed them to submit a detailed action taken report on the arrangements. The police were told to ensure tight security at the airport, hotels and event venues without causing inconvenience to participants and guests.

Tourism officials were asked to prepare an information booklet for contestants, while GHMC was directed to take up beautification works at all locations likely to be visited by the delegates.

DGP Dr Jitender, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Health) Christina Z Chongthu and other officials participated in the review.