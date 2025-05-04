Telangana to set up ‘E-City’ under Future City project

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday announced that the state government is set to establish a state-of-the-art ‘Electronic City (E-City)’, as a core component of the ambitious ‘Future City’ project.

In a meeting held on Saturday at the Secretariat, the minister engaged with representatives of Sera Networks (Taiwan) and LCGC Resolute Group (Telangana), who have jointly committed to invest Rs 300 crore in the E-City project.

Sridhar Babu briefed the representatives on the various initiatives the state is undertaking to promote electronic manufacturing and assured the creation of a dedicated task force to streamline the industrial setup process and eliminate bureaucratic hurdles.

He emphasised that entrepreneurs willing to establish industries in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities will be offered special incentives. The government also pledged to provide necessary infrastructure tailored to the specific needs of each company.

“The planned facility, to be built on approximately 10 acres, is expected to generate employment for around 2,500 young professionals. It will focus on manufacturing telecom products like 5G networks, multi-layer networking solutions and servers,” Sridhar Babu said.

He also expressed confidence that this investment will further strengthen Indo-Taiwan bilateral ties. The meeting was also attended by TGIIC CEO Madhusudan, T-Fiber MD Venu Prasad, representatives from Sera Networks — Chuan, Joy Bhattacharya, Douglas — and Ranvinder Singh and Geetanjali Sabharwal from LCGC Resolute Group.