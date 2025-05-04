Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urges citizens to alert govt on public land encroachments

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has appealed to citizens to alert the authorities if they come across encroachments on public lands, so that necessary action can be taken against the perpetrators.

A 12-acre vacant government land in front of the ACB in Survey No. 102/1 on Road No. 12 in Banjara Hills, estimated to be worth Rs 1,200 crore, which was reclaimed after being encroached upon, would be made useful for the public, the minister said. He added that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would take a final call on how to develop the prime land, keeping in view the interests of people.

Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty and other officials took possession of the land under the control of the Revenue department based on records. Galvanised sheets and poles were used to protect the land. Prabhakar lauded the collector, RDO and MRO for saving the government lands and suggested that they surround them with fences.

The state government launched Bhu Bharathi, replacing Dharani, which was earlier a one-stop destination for agricultural land transactions. As the new portal became operational, people can bring to the notice of officials about the encroachment of government lands anywhere in the state.