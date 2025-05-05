Case against YouTuber Anvesh for defaming Telangana DGP

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Cyber Crime police have registered a case against YouTuber Anvesh, popularly known as Prapancha Yatrikudu, who runs Naa Anveshana channel, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Telangana DGP Jitender and other senior officials in a video posted online.

The case was registered under Sections 352, 353(1)(b), 353(1) (c), 353(2), 356(2), 356(3) of the BNS and Section 67 of the IT Act.

The complaint was filed by a constable who, while monitoring social media as part of his official duties, came across a video titled “Telangana DGP Metro Scam – 300 Kotlu Dochesaru” on his channel. The video thumbnail featured the image of the DGP and allegedly made several baseless and inflammatory accusations.

In that video, Anvesh claimed that seven officials under the DGP looted Rs 300 crore and were involved in promoting illegal betting applications. He named senior officials including Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy, bureaucrats Vikas Raj, Dana Kishore, former chief secretary Santhi Kumari and others.

The complainant stated that the video used defamatory content with the intent to tarnish the reputation of public officials, provoke public unrest, disturb peace and cause confusion. He added that the video misrepresented facts with an aim to incite enmity towards the government.

The video, uploaded on April 29, was reportedly deleted within a few hours. Anvesh’s channel has a subscriber base of 2.42 million.