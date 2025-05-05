CS orders swift completion of Hyderabad infra projects

HYDERABAD: In a bid to ensure the timely completion of urban development works, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao (KR Rao) reviewed the progress of several major infrastructure projects across Hyderabad on Sunday.

He first inspected the foot overbridge (FoB) nearing completion at Banjara Hills. MAUD Secretary K Ilambarithi informed the chief secretary that 42 FoBs are currently operational across the city, while surveys are underway to identify additional locations for new ones.

Later, KR Rao reviewed the ongoing road widening project from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) to Chandrayangutta, being executed as part of the Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion at a cost of Rs 2,741 crore. Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy informed him that land acquisition and demolition of affected structures are progressing.

The CS also visited Khursheed Jah Devdi in Hussaini Alam to inspect its conservation and restoration works. Other sites inspected included the Moosarambagh flyover, Falaknuma RoB and the Amberpet Sewage Treatment Plant.

During his inspections, RK Rao directed officials to speed up the execution of works without compromising on quality. He was accompanied by GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy and officials from various civic departments.