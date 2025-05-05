Elderly couple found dead in Hyderabad home; cash, jewellery missing

HYDERABAD: An elderly couple was bludgeoned to death at their house in Alwal and gold and silver jewellery and Rs 1 lakh in cash were found missing. The couple, Kanakiah (70) and his wife Rajamma (65), was found dead with grievous injuries on their heads on Sunday morning.

Police, who rushed to the crime scene with the clues team and a dog squad, said they were natives of Manikyaram village of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Kanakaiah came to the city three years ago along with his wife and worked as a watchman. They were planning to visit their village. The murder reportedly took place on Saturday night.

“We have found some evidence and will soon nab the accused,” said Balanagar DCP Suresh Kumar, adding that the police were informed about the murder by a milkwoman in the morning.