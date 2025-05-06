Aliya Baig is crafting dreams with every brushstroke at her academy

In a city where tradition often takes the front seat, Aliya Baig walked in with a brush, a bold idea, and the kind of vision that doesn’t just change faces — it changes mindsets. Today, in the heart of Banjara Hills, the Aliya Baig Academy of Makeup (ABAM) isn’t just a training ground for aspiring makeup artists — it’s a lighthouse for dreamers who refuse to settle.
Aliya Baig isn’t your typical makeup artist. Years before luxury bridal makeup became a buzzword in India, she had already introduced Hyderabad to it. From high-end techniques to cutting-edge education modules, Aliya’s foresight has kept her consistently ahead of the curve. “I’ve always been someone who foresees global trends and brings them to Hyderabad — whether it was launching India’s first makeup studio concept in the city or introducing luxury bridal makeup when it was still tied to beauty salons. That vision led to the founding of ABAM, through which we bring international-level expertise to India, train our students with global talent, and open doors for them across diverse makeup genres,” she says.
Walk into ABAM and you won’t find a typical classroom. Instead, you’ll see digital boards, real-time lighting simulations, and tech-integrated beauty education that mirrors global standards. It’s a space that speaks of ambition and precision, a place where learning is layered with experience, not just technique.
Aliya’s work has crossed boundaries — cultural, regional, and artistic. She’s done bridal makeup for South Indian, Marwadi, Jain, Gujarati, and Muslim brides, seamlessly adapting international techniques to Indian skin tones and traditions.
“Though I trained internationally, I had to adapt everything to suit Indian skin tones, traditions, and the rich cultural diversity we see in weddings — from Marwadi and Jain to South Indian, Muslim, and Gujarati ceremonies. That’s where I believe Indian makeup artists have an edge — we work across so many traditions, unlike international artists who usually stick to one kind of canvas,” she notes, expressing that adaptability is what keeps her work distinct in an ever-evolving industry.
Her deep understanding of trends, especially how Gen Z and millennials approach beauty differently, allows her to stay relevant. But what truly sets her apart is the heart behind the hustle.
Coming from a conservative Muslim background, she faced more than her share of resistance. And yet, she built something that now empowers others to believe in the impossible. “When a student says, ‘I’m a single mother and now I earn because of you,’ that’s when I feel I’ve made it,” she says, her voice soft but resolute.
Aliya shares, “Parents from my own community now tell their daughters — ‘If Aliya ma’am can, so can you.’ And that honestly means the world to me.”
Her signature style? “The eyes,” she says, smiling. “My signature eye style is what truly set me apart and made me famous. Makeup artists across India would come to me for training, drawn to the sultry, gold glitter eye looks I pioneered, perfect for anyone wearing red on their wedding day. In our course, we teach this ‘AB style’, designed to complement Indian skin tones and wedding aesthetics,” the artist adds. Despite having created thousands of looks over 15 years, her memory remains sharp.
Aliya still dreams big, and says, “I’d love to do Deepika Padukone’s makeup one day. Her features are just beautiful.” But her contentment is rooted in what she’s already built — a legacy of courage, creativity, and constant reinvention. She’s still brimming with energy, still chasing ideas, and still reshaping the rules of beauty education in India.
Aliya talks about how she does not feel she is working because she loves what she does. “I wake up every day with the same energy I had on day one. There’s no looking back, and there’s certainly no giving up,” she concludes.
RAPID FIRE
Red lips or nude lips: Red lips
Mascara or eyeliner: Eyeliner
Blush or bronzer: Blush
One product you cannot live without: Lipstick
Favourite high-end makeup brand: Charlotte Tilbury
Favourite drugstore makeup brand: Nykaa or Kay by Katrina
Most underrated makeup product: Primer
One makeup trend you wish makes a comeback: I love classic looks and keep bringing them back myself