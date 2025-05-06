Aliya Baig is crafting dreams with every brushstroke at her academy

In a city where tradition often takes the front seat, Aliya Baig walked in with a brush, a bold idea, and the kind of vision that doesn’t just change faces — it changes mindsets. Today, in the heart of Banjara Hills, the Aliya Baig Academy of Makeup (ABAM) isn’t just a training ground for aspiring makeup artists — it’s a lighthouse for dreamers who refuse to settle.

Aliya Baig isn’t your typical makeup artist. Years before luxury bridal makeup became a buzzword in India, she had already introduced Hyderabad to it. From high-end techniques to cutting-edge education modules, Aliya’s foresight has kept her consistently ahead of the curve. “I’ve always been someone who foresees global trends and brings them to Hyderabad — whether it was launching India’s first makeup studio concept in the city or introducing luxury bridal makeup when it was still tied to beauty salons. That vision led to the founding of ABAM, through which we bring international-level expertise to India, train our students with global talent, and open doors for them across diverse makeup genres,” she says.