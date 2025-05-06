Hyderabad Metro riders likely to shell out up to 30% more

HYDERABAD: In a move that will impact the pockets of lakhs of daily commuters, Hyderabad Metro Rail is set to hike fares by 25–30% from May 10. L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH), which operates the Metro across three corridors, has decided to revise fares to address mounting financial losses.

Company officials are scheduled to meet Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy this week to seek formal approval. Sources said the chief minister is aware of the proposal, and a favourable response is expected.

Once implemented, the revised fare structure will set the minimum and maximum ticket prices at Rs 15 and Rs 75, respectively. The proposed hike is expected to generate an additional Rs 150–Rs 200 crore annually, helping the company offset operational costs and move towards financial sustainability.

The fare revision is based on the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), submitted two years ago but deferred due to the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The report grants L&T a degree of autonomy in fare adjustments, the sources added.

Free bus scheme blamed

The Metro is under a financial burden of over Rs 6,550 crore. Daily revenue, which stood at around Rs 80 lakh before the Covid-19 pandemic, has dropped significantly. The state government’s Mahalakshmi free bus ride scheme for women has also dented ridership, officials claimed.

Though L&T was allotted 269 acres under the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy, commercial development has been limited to four or five locations, with much of the land lying unused.

Under the proposed hike, the minimum fare will go up from Rs 10 to Rs 15, and the maximum from Rs 60 to Rs 75–85. Long-distance commuters are likely to bear the brunt of the increase.

Metro officials said the fare revision is essential to maintain infrastructure and ensure long-term sustainability of urban transport in Hyderabad.