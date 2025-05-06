Masoom Rajwani: Lot of trial and error in comedy

Being a comedian isn’t an easy job. Often, we assume that stepping on stage and cracking a few jokes is all it takes. But it takes grit, thick skin, and fearless innovation. To be a comedian, you need to understand what actually makes something funny. Being the funniest in your friend group is one thing — but making a crowd lose it? That’s rare. Masoom Rajwani is one of the few who can.

Ahead of his show Taboo Talk on May 24 at Aaromale: Cafe and Creative Community, he talks about his upcoming show and shares some of his most honest, unfiltered thoughts on comedy and life.

Hyderabad holds a special place in Masoom’s heart. “I really like Hyderabad, and the people here are always so nice! But what really makes me happy is the food... there’s this one place called Hoppery — I think it’s in Jubilee Hills — and it has great beer,” he says, confessing that just thinking about it makes his mouth water.

Masoom is refreshingly candid when he speaks — perhaps that’s why his show is called Taboo Talk. As the name suggests, it will revolve around so-called ‘taboo topics’. While he isn’t ready to reveal too much about the show’s content, he teases just enough to pique curiosity: “It’s not family-friendly. If you come watch my show with your parents, there’s a high chance the car ride home will be awkward!”