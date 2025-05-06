Masoom Rajwani: Lot of trial and error in comedy

Being a comedian isn’t an easy job. Often, we assume that stepping on stage and cracking a few jokes is all it takes. But it takes grit, thick skin, and fearless innovation. To be a comedian, you need to understand what actually makes something funny. Being the funniest in your friend group is one thing — but making a crowd lose it? That’s rare. Masoom Rajwani is one of the few who can.
Ahead of his show Taboo Talk on May 24 at Aaromale: Cafe and Creative Community, he talks about his upcoming show and shares some of his most honest, unfiltered thoughts on comedy and life.
Hyderabad holds a special place in Masoom’s heart. “I really like Hyderabad, and the people here are always so nice! But what really makes me happy is the food... there’s this one place called Hoppery — I think it’s in Jubilee Hills — and it has great beer,” he says, confessing that just thinking about it makes his mouth water.
Masoom is refreshingly candid when he speaks — perhaps that’s why his show is called Taboo Talk. As the name suggests, it will revolve around so-called ‘taboo topics’. While he isn’t ready to reveal too much about the show’s content, he teases just enough to pique curiosity: “It’s not family-friendly. If you come watch my show with your parents, there’s a high chance the car ride home will be awkward!”
For any comedian, the ultimate yardstick is laughter. And while Masoom doesn’t adhere to the conventional definition of ‘clean’ comedy, he’s careful about the message he puts out. “I always make sure I don’t propagate a thought I’ll regret later — nothing should be tone-deaf or insensitive,” he says.
Watching Masoom on stage, it’s clear he isn’t just performing — he’s commanding the space. So, where does that fire come from? Masoom recalls growing up watching comedy videos by All India Bakchod (AIB). “I said to myself, ah, I’d like to try that,” he remembers. But it wasn’t until his second year of law school that he actually took the plunge. “A comedian back then was conducting a workshop, and I just signed up. It gave me a whole new perspective. I started attending open mics and performing. I realised this was what I wanted to do. So, in my second year, I dropped out to pursue comedy full-time. No regrets whatsoever,” he says.
One of his proudest moments? Writing content for AIB. He credits his parents for their support and acknowledges the privilege of having a safety net that allowed him to take that leap. Today, he’s a busy comedian, travelling across states to perform his hilarious sets. “Ten years ago, where I am today was just a dream. But I’m here now, and the ultimate goal is scalability. More importantly, I want to be a better comic,” he adds.
Masoom is clear and articulate, especially when discussing what needs to change in the comedy ecosystem. “Comics deserve to get paid. Let me put it this way — there’s no real culture of working comics in India. You’re either super successful or not making money. Abroad, you can just go do club spots and earn a minimum wage. You can actually run a household on that,” he explains.
When asked who inspires him in the comedy world, he names Kunal Kamra. “Why? Because he fights interesting battles.” He also mentions Anirban Dasgupta and Kanan Gill as influences.
So, what does it really take to write a good comedy set? Masoom shares, “Even for a five-minute bit, there’s a lot of writing and rewriting involved to nail the perfect flow — it’s all trial and error. There’s genuine skill behind making a joke work.”