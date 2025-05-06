Peddler held with 1.36 kg ganja in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested a drug peddler on Monday for allegedly selling ganja and other drugs in the suburbs of Hyderabad. The peddler, Shareef, was arrested in a raid at Shivareddy Nagar in Quthbullapur, and 1.36 kg of ganja, along with his motorcycle and mobile phone, was seized from him.

Another arrested in raid

Similarly, in a raid at Maruthi Langer Houz area in Golconda, the sleuths arrested another drug peddler, Mohammed Suleman, and seized five grams of MDMA, along with two phones and a motorcyle.

Rs 10 crore of ganja destroyed

Secunderabad Railway police on Monday destroyed over 2.01 metric tonnes of ganja, worth Rs 10.05 crore at Thokkapur village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The contraband had been seized in 74 cases, including 49 from Secunderabad Urban, 5 from Secunderabad Rural and 20 from Kazipet divisions.