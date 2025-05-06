Rahill Mehta, the dancing DJ in the house

When Rahill Mehta walks into a room, the vibe shifts. He’s not just a DJ; he’s the world’s first dancing DJ, blending beats with choreography in a way that’s as electrifying as it is personal. At XORA - Bar & Kitchen in Jubilee Hills, the excitement was palpable. For Rahill, this city is more than just a stop on the tour — it’s home. CE caught up with the dynamic dancing DJ, who spoke about Hyderabad, his journey, and more.

“I love being in Hyderabad. It’s my second home, and the people feel like family. Hyderabad is always loving, and I just can’t get enough of it,” he says.

Rahill’s story began long before he started blending beats and choreography. It was during the stillness of the pandemic that something shifted, he notes. “From the age of three, I was dancing with Shiamak Davar. I have also been DJing since school. After years of DJing, my mom told me, ‘When you DJ, it’s nice, but when you dance, it’s something else.’ So, I decided to combine the two. It took time for people to understand,” he shares.

The first few months were all about him letting people know he could dance. “I just had to post dance videos so people could believe I could dance. A lot of people said, ‘Why will we come to a club and watch you dance?’ But it slowly caught on and became what it is today,” he says, laughing.