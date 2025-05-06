Shravan’s Amnaya collection is draped in light, rooted in tradition

Seamlessly blending heritage craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics, Hyderabad-based fashion designer Shravan Kummar has emerged as a visionary in sustainable fashion. His enduring commitment to reviving traditional Indian textiles and empowering artisan communities has set him apart in the world of couture. With a career spanning several decades, Kummar continues to redefine fashion by intertwining cultural preservation with modern design. His work not only celebrates India’s rich textile heritage but also champions the artisans behind the craft, ensuring their skills are honoured and sustained for generations to come.
One such example of his artistry is his latest collection, Amnaya. The designer says, “Amnaya is a timeless collection of wedding celebration that honours heritage, heirloom, and the heart of tradition. Passed down through generations, each saree in this collection tells a story — woven not just in silk, but in memory and meaning. These ensembles are more than attire; they are cherished legacies, wrapped in love and nostalgia.”
The collection is inspired by the concept of Swayamvara. Traditionally, this refers to a woman choosing her life partner. But in Shravan’s interpretation, it’s the saree that chooses the woman. “The saree isn’t just worn — it’s married to the woman who wears it,” he explains, adding, “It’s not about the man at all — no one’s looking at his wealth or appearance. It’s about essence and presence. The woman must feel a connection. She must choose the saree that matches her character. In our Swayamvara, it’s not a woman choosing a man — it’s a saree choosing its soulmate.”
Each saree in Amnaya is adorned with exquisite embroidery — every thread a tribute to craftsmanship.
Sharing his deep love for the six-yard drape, Shravan adds, “There’s something sacred about sarees. It’s not just a garment — there’s essence, presence, and tradition woven into it. If you think about our culture, even our deities are draped in fabric. It’s sacred. Just like the gods, we too cover our bodies in fabric. The saree has always been there — timeless. Today, it’s associated with women, but in ancient times, both men and women draped it with equal grace. Its beauty lies in how forgiving it is — how it flows, how it embraces the body.”
The Amnaya collection took over a year and a half to complete, involving the meticulous efforts of 28 women and 14 men. The colour palette is rooted in Indian traditions — vibrant, colloquial, and rich in heritage. “We started with yellow and played with light and texture. We didn’t display the colours in direct light — we showcased them during the golden hour, between 4.45 pm and 5.50 pm. That glow just before sunset adds magic — it’s a nod to South Indian weddings. The lightest hues came from garlic peels, onion skins. A dried bitter gourd gave us the most beautiful orange. These natural colours, I believe, will return to the Pantone charts — they’re timeless,” says the designer. Motifs in the collection are drawn from Indian mythology and nature — lotus, mango, pomegranate, pineapple, jaalis, elephants, and horses. There’s even inspiration from Samudra Manthan — the legendary churning of the ocean by gods and demons.
As for bridal trends this summer, Shravan notes that hues from nature — mustard, lime green, and limpet shell — are in vogue. “But the colour that will stay strong through 2025 and 2026 is Kashmir green. It’s a universal tone — flattering on every skin type,” he adds.
For the uninitiated, the designer points out that there are 365 different ways to drape a saree. His personal favourite? The Ulta Palla style, popularised by Rabindranath Tagore. “It’s seen in South Indian wear. In contrast, the Sida Palla is typical of Gujarati draping. Tagore’s style is a classic,” he shares.
Giving a sneak peek into what’s next, Shravan reveals two upcoming collections. “The next one is called Damayanthi. And then there’s a very special project featuring women over 70 — radiant, unapologetic women who have lived rich lives. Grandmothers, professionals, homemakers. We’ll feature a lawyer, a doctor, a retired IPS officer, and a mother — because motherhood is the most demanding profession of all,” he concludes.