Shravan’s Amnaya collection is draped in light, rooted in tradition

Seamlessly blending heritage craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics, Hyderabad-based fashion designer Shravan Kummar has emerged as a visionary in sustainable fashion. His enduring commitment to reviving traditional Indian textiles and empowering artisan communities has set him apart in the world of couture. With a career spanning several decades, Kummar continues to redefine fashion by intertwining cultural preservation with modern design. His work not only celebrates India’s rich textile heritage but also champions the artisans behind the craft, ensuring their skills are honoured and sustained for generations to come.

One such example of his artistry is his latest collection, Amnaya. The designer says, “Amnaya is a timeless collection of wedding celebration that honours heritage, heirloom, and the heart of tradition. Passed down through generations, each saree in this collection tells a story — woven not just in silk, but in memory and meaning. These ensembles are more than attire; they are cherished legacies, wrapped in love and nostalgia.”

The collection is inspired by the concept of Swayamvara. Traditionally, this refers to a woman choosing her life partner. But in Shravan’s interpretation, it’s the saree that chooses the woman. “The saree isn’t just worn — it’s married to the woman who wears it,” he explains, adding, “It’s not about the man at all — no one’s looking at his wealth or appearance. It’s about essence and presence. The woman must feel a connection. She must choose the saree that matches her character. In our Swayamvara, it’s not a woman choosing a man — it’s a saree choosing its soulmate.”