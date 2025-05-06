Telangana doctor ‘oversees’ C-section on video call, babies die

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old pregnant woman from Eliminedu village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal lost her twin babies after nursing staff — guided by a doctor over video call who was not physically present at the hospital — performed a C-section delivery on her.

The woman, identified as B Keerthi, was 18 weeks pregnant with twins conceived through IVF. Last month, she underwent a cervical cerclage at Vijayalaxmi Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam, performed by gynaecologist Dr Anusha Reddy, to prevent preterm birth.

According to Keerthi’s husband B Ganesh, she developed pain on Sunday night and was taken to the hospital in the morning. He alleged that Dr Anusha was unavailable at the time and gave instructions to the nursing staff over video call to proceed with a Caesarean section birth. The twins were delivered but died a few hours later.

The incident led to protests outside the hospital by the patient’s relatives and locals demanding action against the doctor and hospital administration.

Rangareddy District Health and Medical Officer (DHMO) Dr Venkateshwar Rao told TNIE that the hospital has been sealed pending a detailed inquiry. “The patient’s relatives alleged that the doctor was not physically present during the surgery,” he said. “We have sealed the hospital and will conduct a detailed inquiry. The woman was moved to another private hospital and is in stable condition now.”