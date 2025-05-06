Three held for killing man over black magic suspicion in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Falaknuma police have solved the murder of 26-year-old Md Majid, who was brutally killed on May 2 in Teegalkunta, allegedly over suspicions of black magic.

Three members of the same family — Shaik Mohd Ali (32), his brother Shaik Osman Ali (25) and their father Shaik Akthar Ali (72) — were arrested on Monday in connection with the crime.

According to police, the two families had been neighbours in Mohammed Nagar, Bandlaguda, since 2018.

A personal dispute and a series of misfortunes — including the death of Mohd Ali’s mother and other illnesses — led the accused to suspect that Majid’s family had performed black magic on them. Consumed by this belief, the accused allegedly plotted to murder a family member in retaliation.

Falaknuma Inspector K Adi Reddy and his team, acting on a tip-off, apprehended the trio in Amberpet. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to the murder. Police recovered two knives used in the attack and three mobile phones from their possession.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s elder brother, Mohammed Azam, police registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 238 r/w 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 25(1)(A) of the Arms Act.