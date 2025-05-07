Convention hall, kitchens and restrooms razed

HYDERABAD: Stepping up its anti-encroachment drive, the HYDRAA demolished several illegal structures in the Fertilisers Corporation of India (FCI) Employees Cooperative Housing Society layout near Sandhya Convention, Gachibowli, on Tuesday.

The action followed public complaints received during the HYDRAA Prajavani programme, alleging that Sandhya Convention owner Sridhar Rao had encroached on plots within the society layout.

Officials demolished the Sandhya Convention mini hall reportedly built without approval, and kitchens, 10 restrooms and two G+2 buildings erected using steel structures. They also removed arches and a fence constructed around the encroached area.

Complainants said Sridhar unlawfully occupied adjacent plots, erased plot boundaries and left no trace of roads or park spaces. Several plot owners alleged that their legally purchased land was taken over under the name of Sandhya Convention, without permits.

HYDRAA reclaims 15 acres of public land

HYDRAA on Tuesday reclaimed 15 acres of government land in Gajularamaram village, Quthbullapur mandal by clearing encroachments on survey number 354. Among the encroachments were five acres occupied by KL University. In a separate operation, HYDRAA also cleared illegal structures in Kattedan’s Indira Society Colony, removing encroachments on roads and plots within layouts.