Harshit Mahawar: Comedy gave me courage

With a sharp wit and a knack for turning everyday moments into laughter, comedian Harshit Mahawar has been making waves in the stand-up scene. His relatable humour, engaging stage presence, and clever punchlines have won over audiences across the country. From open mics to packed shows, Harshit’s rise has been nothing short of impressive. Ahead of his show LinkedIn Park on May 17 and 18 at The Street Comedy Club in Madhapur, Harshit talks to CE about his IIT days, how he transitioned to comedy, and his upcoming show in Hyderabad.

Excerpts

Tell us about your journey.

I was a shy kid in public but mischievous at home. My sister and I often tried to make our mother laugh, especially during the tough times she faced. Everyone expected me to become a doctor and fulfill my father’s dream. I believed it too — until I saw the MBBS syllabus and realised medicine didn’t align with my strengths. I now joke that I gave up after seeing the syllabus, and my father gave up after seeing the fee.

I did my B.Tech at IIT-Dhanbad, during which I signed up for stand-up comedy trials for the inter-IIT cultural meet at IIT Roorkee. I won the audition twice and ended up as second runner-up in the main event. During lockdown, six months into a corporate job I couldn’t see myself doing forever, I came across a quote by Chris Rock: ‘You can be anything you’re good at.’ I remembered the great feedback I’d gotten for comedy, so I started going to open mics.

It’s been over five years now. My parents hoped it was just a hobby, but moments like Daler Mehndi resharing my reel, performing for the Indian Army in Belagavi, and my father posting my video on his WhatsApp status felt like quiet victories. I haven’t looked back since.