Harshit Mahawar: Comedy gave me courage

With a sharp wit and a knack for turning everyday moments into laughter, comedian Harshit Mahawar has been making waves in the stand-up scene. His relatable humour, engaging stage presence, and clever punchlines have won over audiences across the country. From open mics to packed shows, Harshit’s rise has been nothing short of impressive. Ahead of his show LinkedIn Park on May 17 and 18 at The Street Comedy Club in Madhapur, Harshit talks to CE about his IIT days, how he transitioned to comedy, and his upcoming show in Hyderabad.
Excerpts
Tell us about your journey.
I was a shy kid in public but mischievous at home. My sister and I often tried to make our mother laugh, especially during the tough times she faced. Everyone expected me to become a doctor and fulfill my father’s dream. I believed it too — until I saw the MBBS syllabus and realised medicine didn’t align with my strengths. I now joke that I gave up after seeing the syllabus, and my father gave up after seeing the fee.
I did my B.Tech at IIT-Dhanbad, during which I signed up for stand-up comedy trials for the inter-IIT cultural meet at IIT Roorkee. I won the audition twice and ended up as second runner-up in the main event. During lockdown, six months into a corporate job I couldn’t see myself doing forever, I came across a quote by Chris Rock: ‘You can be anything you’re good at.’ I remembered the great feedback I’d gotten for comedy, so I started going to open mics.
It’s been over five years now. My parents hoped it was just a hobby, but moments like Daler Mehndi resharing my reel, performing for the Indian Army in Belagavi, and my father posting my video on his WhatsApp status felt like quiet victories. I haven’t looked back since.
Who are your inspirations?
In India, I admire Manik Mahna for consistently delivering great jokes. Internationally, I’m inspired by Louis CK and George Carlin. I’m also fascinated by Oscar Wilde’s wit.
How would you describe your comedy style?
I express my thoughts through jokes. My focus is on unique premises that haven’t been explored before. I aim to make people laugh while addressing deeper issues.
What is your upcoming show about?
My upcoming show covers topics like how baniyas are the ‘Avengers’ of India, jobs make men impotent, women are creep detectors, one Shark Tank judge stole my startup idea, and much more. Can’t reveal too much!
What is the ultimate goal of your comedy?
There’s no ultimate goal to my comedy — because the day I have one, it’ll start feeling like a job. The only goals are to express and explore. Essentially, I want to explore like a sailor — chasing what excites me and sailing in that direction. I know, it sounds poetic. But that’s because I’m a closeted, proud bad poet. But if there’s one aim for this show…it’s to get everyone in the audience to quit their job — at least once.
What has comedy taught you about life?
It teaches me a lot, but what I learn the most comes from the reactions I see on stage — what people laugh at and how simple it often is. Laughter is such a natural response; you can’t really fake it. What comedy has really taught me is the courage to understand the power of words. And if used properly, words can do magic.