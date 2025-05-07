Hyderabad CP, H-NEW bag top anti-narcotics police award

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand and the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) have won first place in the “Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award” category at the World Police Summit (WPS) 2025, organised by Dubai Police and scheduled from May 13 to 15.

According to a release, the World Police Summit is a premier global forum that brings together top law enforcement agencies from over 138 countries, including the FBI, NYPD and LAPD, to promote collaboration.

Summer kits distributed to traffic cops

Hyderabad CP CV Anand on Tuesday distributed upgraded hats and kits to traffic personnel. The new hats are designed to offer better comfort and usability during high temperatures, replacing the existing ones. The CP announced that high-rise cameras will be installed on select buildings to monitor and capture traffic violations more effectively. He also said a drone has been provided to the Hyderabad Traffic Branch for traffic analysis and monitoring