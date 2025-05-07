Material Stories: An exhibit that brings sculpted narratives to you

Ever wondered what is the difference between a sculptor and a painter? It may sound simple — after all, both fall under the umbrella of art — but the materials they choose to work with set them apart. Blurring the boundaries between painting and sculpture, Srishti Art Gallery, as part of its 25-year celebration, has curated an exhibition titled Material Stories. The exhibition reflects not only artistic excellence but also the spirit of innovation that modern Indian art represents.

Sharing her perspective on Material Stories, Lakshmi Nambiar, director of Srishti Art Gallery and curator of the show, says, “Material Stories is a celebration of material as memory, movement, and meaning. It brings together some of India’s most significant modern artists, showing how they have transformed traditional materials like terracotta, wood, thread, and metal into powerful sculptural expressions.”