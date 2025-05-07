Neurodivergence in the cycle

During the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle, many women experience what is known as Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) — 75% of women experience at least one or two symptoms of PMS in their lifetime. Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), the more severe form of PMS, is rarer, affecting less than 10% of women worldwide. However, studies have found that up to 46% of women with ADHD and 92% of autistic women experience symptoms of PMDD. But why does PMDD so disproportionately affect these individuals, and how does their experience differ from that of a neurotypical woman?

Why PMDD occurs

Hormonal sensitivity is the main culprit for the high prevalence of PMDD in these individuals. Dr Shruti Agnihotri, consultant psychiatrist at Asha Hospitals, says, “In neurodivergent individuals, there is a heightened sensitivity to any hormonal fluctuations. So, when hormonal changes occur, their minds and bodies have intense reactions to it.”

The interplay of hormones and neurotransmitters only aggravates this further. “During the luteal phase, oestrogen levels decrease, and less serotonin and dopamine are released,” she explains, adding, “The levels of these neurotransmitters are already altered in people with ADHD and autism, making them even more sensitive to these fluctuations.”