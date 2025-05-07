Nurses: Unsung Heroes of Healthcare

You’ve seen them, of course — those calm, reassuring faces in the hospital hallways. On May 12, we get to hit pause and say thank you to nurses, those everyday heroes who offer a listening ear, a caring hand, and so much more when we need it most. In a candid chat with CE, nurses talk about their experience, how they fell in love with nursing, and more.

For Sunita Domingo, director of nursing at Apollo Hospitals, Telangana Region, nursing isn’t just a profession — it’s a much higher calling. “The inspiration to become a nurse often comes from a profound calling to serve humanity, much like Florence Nightingale, whose pioneering efforts in the 19th century transformed nursing into a respected profession,” she says, adding, “Nursing is seen as a divine service, requiring not just skill and knowledge, but also a deep devotion to caring for others. It is this blend of science and compassion that drew me to this noble profession.” And it’s what keeps her going.

“What I love most about my job is the profound impact we, as nurses, have on the lives of our patients and the broader community,” she shares.

Shanti Bhattacharya, VP Nursing at Yashoda Hospitals, expresses how she fell in love with nursing — “The nursing profession sparked my interest; seeing nurses in crisp white uniforms and caps on their heads, distributing medications with a tray, conveyed a sense of elegance and professionalism. This is why I was drawn to nursing at a young age.”

Nurses provides great care to us, but have their own fair share of challenges to deal with. “The physical, mental, and emotional demands of long shifts, coupled with the need to manage difficult patients and navigate a technology-intensive environment, can be overwhelming. Burnout can lead to emotional exhaustion and detachment, which not only affects the nurse but also the quality of care provided to patients,” Sunita explains.