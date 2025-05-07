Nurses: Unsung Heroes of Healthcare

You’ve seen them, of course — those calm, reassuring faces in the hospital hallways. On May 12, we get to hit pause and say thank you to nurses, those everyday heroes who offer a listening ear, a caring hand, and so much more when we need it most. In a candid chat with CE, nurses talk about their experience, how they fell in love with nursing, and more.
For Sunita Domingo, director of nursing at Apollo Hospitals, Telangana Region, nursing isn’t just a profession — it’s a much higher calling. “The inspiration to become a nurse often comes from a profound calling to serve humanity, much like Florence Nightingale, whose pioneering efforts in the 19th century transformed nursing into a respected profession,” she says, adding, “Nursing is seen as a divine service, requiring not just skill and knowledge, but also a deep devotion to caring for others. It is this blend of science and compassion that drew me to this noble profession.” And it’s what keeps her going.
“What I love most about my job is the profound impact we, as nurses, have on the lives of our patients and the broader community,” she shares.
Shanti Bhattacharya, VP Nursing at Yashoda Hospitals, expresses how she fell in love with nursing — “The nursing profession sparked my interest; seeing nurses in crisp white uniforms and caps on their heads, distributing medications with a tray, conveyed a sense of elegance and professionalism. This is why I was drawn to nursing at a young age.”
Nurses provides great care to us, but have their own fair share of challenges to deal with. “The physical, mental, and emotional demands of long shifts, coupled with the need to manage difficult patients and navigate a technology-intensive environment, can be overwhelming. Burnout can lead to emotional exhaustion and detachment, which not only affects the nurse but also the quality of care provided to patients,” Sunita explains.
Shanti shares that coping with bereavement and witnessing pain is the hardest part. “Seeing people suffer or losing a loved one despite your best efforts is never easy. It’s tough to strike a balance between professionalism and sentimental attachment,” she honestly expresses.
Sunita states that what helps her power through the roadblocks is the reminder of why she chose this noble profession in the first place. “A transformer burst, and a ball of fire fell on three people, causing severe injuries. With my nursing instincts kicking in, I took these individuals to the hospital and stayed by their side until their relatives arrived.
This experience reinforced my desire to pursue nursing and highlighted the importance of being there for others in their time of need,” she recalls.
For Shanti, even a small gesture is enough. “I remind myself of the good I can do, no matter how tiny, on bad days. A patient’s simple ‘thank you’ or blessings or a coworker’s encouraging words can make me feel better and keep me going.”
Through long shifts, both find ways to care for themselves too. “I put self-care first by maintaining a balanced diet, exercising, and scheduling downtime and sleep. In order to keep myself grounded, I also engage in mindfulness exercises and ask friends, family, and coworkers for assistance when I need it,” says Shanti.
This International Nurse Day, they hope people look beyond the stethoscope. Sunita says, “Nurses are the backbone of healthcare, and their work is truly divine. Let’s recognise and honour the dedication, compassion, and commitment that nurses bring to their roles every day.”