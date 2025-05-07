Summer Heat vs Mood Shifts

Ever found yourself snapping at the tiniest thing on a hot day or crying for no real reason right before your period — and wondering if the sun had anything to do with it? You’re not alone. Turns out, when temperatures soar, our hormones don’t exactly keep their cool.

“During extreme heat, hormone balance can be affected due to stress response in the body leading to increased cortisol and other stress hormones,” says Dr Padmavathi Kapila, chief consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Renova Hospitals, Langar Houz. She further adds, “Heat and dehydration affect oestrogen and progesterone levels, leading to sore breasts and fatigue.”

It explains a lot, really. That dragging tiredness, the soreness, the emotional ups and downs that feel 10 times worse when it’s blazing outside. “Hot weather can exacerbate premenstrual symptoms like bloating and fatigue, and cramps will worsen due to dehydration, increased stress, and electrolyte imbalance,” she states. And if you’re someone who already struggles with PMS, summer only adds fuel to the fire.

Even mood swings become a lot more intense. “Hot weather can affect women going through menopause more intensely. They’re already prone to hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings due to low oestrogen. Heat can trigger or worsen these symptoms, making them feel more flushed, tired or irritable. Dehydration and poor sleep in summer can further amplify fatigue and hormonal imbalance,” explains Dr Abhinaya Alluri, consultant OBGYN, lap surgeon, infertility specialist, and menopause practitioner at CARE hospitals, Hitec City, and Stree Saga Women’s health clinic.

Suddenly, you’re crying during an ad or feeling unreasonably irritated, and it’s not just hormones — it’s hormones on heat.