Summer Heat vs Mood Shifts

Ever found yourself snapping at the tiniest thing on a hot day or crying for no real reason right before your period — and wondering if the sun had anything to do with it? You’re not alone. Turns out, when temperatures soar, our hormones don’t exactly keep their cool.
“During extreme heat, hormone balance can be affected due to stress response in the body leading to increased cortisol and other stress hormones,” says Dr Padmavathi Kapila, chief consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Renova Hospitals, Langar Houz. She further adds, “Heat and dehydration affect oestrogen and progesterone levels, leading to sore breasts and fatigue.”
It explains a lot, really. That dragging tiredness, the soreness, the emotional ups and downs that feel 10 times worse when it’s blazing outside. “Hot weather can exacerbate premenstrual symptoms like bloating and fatigue, and cramps will worsen due to dehydration, increased stress, and electrolyte imbalance,” she states. And if you’re someone who already struggles with PMS, summer only adds fuel to the fire.
Even mood swings become a lot more intense. “Hot weather can affect women going through menopause more intensely. They’re already prone to hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings due to low oestrogen. Heat can trigger or worsen these symptoms, making them feel more flushed, tired or irritable. Dehydration and poor sleep in summer can further amplify fatigue and hormonal imbalance,” explains Dr Abhinaya Alluri, consultant OBGYN, lap surgeon, infertility specialist, and menopause practitioner at CARE hospitals, Hitec City, and Stree Saga Women’s health clinic.
Suddenly, you’re crying during an ad or feeling unreasonably irritated, and it’s not just hormones — it’s hormones on heat.
There’s actually a fascinating interplay between female hormones and how the body regulates temperature. “Hormones play a major behind-the-scenes role in how your body handles heat — and they can affect how you feel, sweat, and stay cool. Here’s how oestrogen helps regulate your body temperature and blood vessels. It can raise your core body temperature slightly during the second half of your cycle (after ovulation), making you feel warmer or sweat more. Progesterone has a mild thermogenic effect, which means it actually increases body temperature slightly. This makes you feel hotter than usual after ovulation or right before your period. It can also cause fatigue, making hot days feel even heavier,” Dr Abhinaya expresses. When that balance is disrupted by the external heat, it throws your internal systems out of sync too.
Women going through menopause often feel the heat even more. “Hot flushes, one of the common symptoms of menopause, occur due to the decrease in oestrogen levels and make the body’s thermostat (hypothalamus) sensitive to temperature changes,” says Dr Padmavathi.
The impact doesn’t stop at mood and discomfort. “Hot weather can disrupt hormonal balance, leading to irregular periods, shorter cycles and even absence of menstruation. Dehydration can reduce cervical mucus, making it hard for the sperm to reach egg impacting fertility,” the doctor says.
Anxiety and sleep issues often tag along. “High temperature can trigger the body’s stress response, resulting in increased cortisol and adrenaline, which can lead to disruption of sleep, irritability, and depression,” she adds. And yes, even your birth control pills aren’t immune to the heat. “The way birth control pills are stored can affect their efficacy. Consider the back-up method if we are not sure of the pill’s effectiveness,” explains Dr Padmavathi.
So, what helps when both your body and your emotions feel like they’re melting down? “Here are some simple ways to stay balanced: stay cool and hydrated, prioritise sleep, eat mood-friendly foods and go for fruits, leafy greens, and whole grains; avoid excess caffeine or sugar. Move gently and try walks, yoga, or stretching to boost endorphins without overheating. Tracking your cycle and knowing your hormone shifts help you prepare for emotional dips. Take a breath and reset,” Dr Abhinaya explains.
Here are her suggestions to stay hydrated
Water-rich fruits such as watermelon, cucumber, oranges cool you down and reduce bloating.
Leafy greens like spinach and mint are light, hydrating, and support hormone balance.
Nuts and seeds, especially flax seeds and almonds, help with mood and hormonal stability.
Yoghurt or curd are cooling and support gut and hormone health.
Drinks like coconut water are great for hydration and consist of electrolytes.
Herbal teas like chamomile, hibiscus, or spearmint calm mood swings and cool the body.
Summer might bring sunshine and holidays, but for many women, it also brings a subtle storm inside their bodies. The next time you’re feeling off in the heat — physically or emotionally — don’t just brush it off. Sometimes, the weather storm is not just outside. It’s in your hormones, too.