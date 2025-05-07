Telangana splits MAUD into two to boost efficiency

HYDERABAD: To improve efficiency, the state government has restructured the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department into two separate entities: the Metropolitan Area and Urban Development department and the Municipal Administration department.

The MAUD department is crucial for managing civic administration, urban planning and essential services like water supply, sanitation, solid waste management and sustainable infrastructure development.

The Metropolitan Area and Urban Development department will oversee six civic bodies, including the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Town and Country Planning, and all municipal corporations and municipalities within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).