Telangana splits MAUD into two to boost efficiency

HYDERABAD: To improve efficiency, the state government has restructured the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department into two separate entities: the Metropolitan Area and Urban Development department and the Municipal Administration department.
The MAUD department is crucial for managing civic administration, urban planning and essential services like water supply, sanitation, solid waste management and sustainable infrastructure development.
The Metropolitan Area and Urban Development department will oversee six civic bodies, including the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Town and Country Planning, and all municipal corporations and municipalities within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).
This department will also manage urban utilities within HMDA limits, such as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), Future City Development Authority (FCDA), HYDRAA, Public Health Engineering (within ORR) and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and its Appellate Tribunal.
Meanwhile, the Municipal Administration department will handle municipalities and municipal corporations outside the ORR limits, along with Public Health Engineering outside the ORR, Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDC), National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM), Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and Municipal Services cadre control.
To ensure smooth functioning, the state government has appointed K Ilambarithi, former GHMC commissioner, as Secretary of the Metropolitan Area and Urban Development department, where he will oversee HMDA and its related entities. TK Sreedevi, former commissioner and director of Municipal Administration (CDMA), has been appointed Secretary of the Municipal Administration Department, with additional charge of TUFIDC, NIUM and MEPMA.