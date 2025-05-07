Vindhya Vishaka is all about mic, match, and magic

How challenging is it to host live sports shows?

It’s definitely challenging! During live broadcasts, we’re constantly listening to cues from producers. Imagine being at a packed stadium — like the India-Pakistan match at Narendra Modi Stadium, with a crowd of 1.3 lakh people. I could barely hear a word!

We prepare a rundown before going live, but often I’d catch just one word from the studio and form my questions around that. It’s high-pressure but thrilling. I remember doing a live show behind the boundary line and turning to see celebrities in the stands — while I was standing with cricketers and experts. That moment made me proud.

One of my favourite memories was during the semi-final between India and New Zealand — David Beckham was there, and I also met legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Vivian Richards, and Sunil Gavaskar. Watching Virat Kohli hit his 50th ODI century in front of them was unforgettable. I even interviewed Dinesh Karthik in Telugu while the match was on and discussed predictions with Ravi Shastri!

You always look stunning on screen. Tell us about your style choices.

Thank you! I often hear comments like ‘Why don’t you wear traditional clothes?’ or ‘Why Western?’ — but sports presenting is a different format. If you remember Mandira Bedi, she made her saree-and-sleeveless look iconic. That was her style.

We have stylists from Mumbai who dress us for Star Sports. My priority is comfort. If I’m not comfortable, I won’t wear it. I love experimenting, but comfort always comes first. All credit to my stylists who make me look good on screen.

Were there any presenters who inspired you?

Absolutely — Mandira Bedi and Mayanti Langer. They were the only ones I saw growing up. In Telugu, there was no one before me. I’m proud to be the first regional presenter in this space, and I’ve always looked up to Mandira and Mayanti for how amazing they are both on and off screen.