Vindhya Vishaka is all about mic, match, and magic

Known for her dynamic presence as a sports presenter, entertainment anchor, and now as a Telugu cricket commentator, Vindhya Vishaka has carved a unique niche for herself. Having hosted the IPL in Telugu and earned recognition for her vibrant commentary, she continues to inspire many. In this exclusive interaction with CE, Vindhya opens up about her journey, challenges, and what keeps her going.
Excerpts
How was it hosting the IPL in Telugu? Can you take us through your journey?
When I started in 2018, Star Sports Telugu hadn’t even launched yet. I was working with Star Maa Gold. Then came the launch of Star Sports Telugu, and now it’s my 8th IPL season. I actually began my journey as a kabaddi presenter in 2017. Later, I got the opportunity to audition for cricket, and that’s how it all began.
In 2018, Star Sports acquired the IPL rights from Sony, and I was already associated with them through kabaddi. From the 11th season onwards, Star Sports managed IPL broadcasting for five seasons. Now, with the digital rights being held by Jio and television by Star, it’s a merger of sorts — both working together this season. It’s been going great so far.
What’s it like meeting cricketers from various teams?
It’s always exciting! I must say, when SRH picked Pat Cummins, I had mixed feelings. We all remember the heartbreak of the World Cup final on November 19. India was unbeaten, and I was hosting the ICC World Cup, present at various matches. I truly believed we would win. Losing to Australia that day was devastating — it took me nearly 10 days to recover.
So, when Pat Cummins was named SRH captain, it was hard to accept at first. But that’s the magic of the IPL — you end up supporting players you never thought you would. I was born and raised in Hyderabad, so SRH has my heart. I keep posting about them on Instagram. Even though fans here support teams like RCB and CSK, for me, it’s always SRH.
Meeting the players in person is such a different experience. You gain insights that help me ask better questions on air. There’s no nepotism in sports — athletes work incredibly hard to reach where they are. I’ve interacted with players like Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head, who seems like a beast on field but is so calm in person. And Pat Cummins? After meeting him, I truly admire him — he’s incredibly grounded.
I even got a chance to speak with MS Dhoni, and he’s as cool as they say. Athletes are different from celebrities. Their humility and dedication are truly inspiring.
How challenging is it to host live sports shows?
It’s definitely challenging! During live broadcasts, we’re constantly listening to cues from producers. Imagine being at a packed stadium — like the India-Pakistan match at Narendra Modi Stadium, with a crowd of 1.3 lakh people. I could barely hear a word!
We prepare a rundown before going live, but often I’d catch just one word from the studio and form my questions around that. It’s high-pressure but thrilling. I remember doing a live show behind the boundary line and turning to see celebrities in the stands — while I was standing with cricketers and experts. That moment made me proud.
One of my favourite memories was during the semi-final between India and New Zealand — David Beckham was there, and I also met legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Vivian Richards, and Sunil Gavaskar. Watching Virat Kohli hit his 50th ODI century in front of them was unforgettable. I even interviewed Dinesh Karthik in Telugu while the match was on and discussed predictions with Ravi Shastri!
You always look stunning on screen. Tell us about your style choices.
Thank you! I often hear comments like ‘Why don’t you wear traditional clothes?’ or ‘Why Western?’ — but sports presenting is a different format. If you remember Mandira Bedi, she made her saree-and-sleeveless look iconic. That was her style.
We have stylists from Mumbai who dress us for Star Sports. My priority is comfort. If I’m not comfortable, I won’t wear it. I love experimenting, but comfort always comes first. All credit to my stylists who make me look good on screen.
Were there any presenters who inspired you?
Absolutely — Mandira Bedi and Mayanti Langer. They were the only ones I saw growing up. In Telugu, there was no one before me. I’m proud to be the first regional presenter in this space, and I’ve always looked up to Mandira and Mayanti for how amazing they are both on and off screen.
As the first Telugu sports presenter, how does it feel? Would you recommend this career to women?
I would definitely encourage women to pursue this if they love sports. But when I started, it wasn’t easy. Telugu commentary didn’t exist before 2018 — people were used to English. There was skepticism and even trolling. I remember memes comparing Mayanti’s photo to mine, with captions like ‘Expectation vs Reality’. I even showed those to Mayanti and we’d laugh about it.
But things changed. Today, entire families — including housewives and kids — watch matches together because of Telugu commentary. Even grandparents tell me they enjoy it. The local language brought people closer to the game. Compared to English, we add a bit of entertainment, using local flavour and dialogues — it connects more with our audience.
Any message for your fans?
People think I’ve always been a commentator, but actually, I was a presenter until last season. I started doing commentary during the Women’s Premier League and got great feedback. It’s been 8.5 years, and I’m grateful for all the love and support.
Fans message me saying things like ‘You wore a saree and SRH won against CSK — we knew you were a true fan!’ That makes me really happy. If I hadn’t done good work, I wouldn’t have survived this long in such a competitive space. I’m truly thankful.