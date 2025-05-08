Operation Sindoor: Cops step up vigil in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and under the ongoing ‘Operation Sindoor’, Hyderabad Police have intensified security measures and patrolling across the city. Speaking at a press conference at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police CV Anand said security has been heightened in several areas since Tuesday night.

“We are increasing patrols in densely populated areas. Additional deployment of personnel will be carried out to ensure public safety,” he stated.

He also mentioned that the police are compiling a list of Bangladeshi nationals residing in the city and will act as per government directives.

The commissioner said the Union Home Secretary, during a video conference on Tuesday, briefed all chief secretaries, home secretaries, DGPs, and other top officials on emergency preparedness protocols.

He urged citizens to remain alert and not fall for misinformation circulating on social media. “Today, false rumours claimed that mock drills were stopped. That is entirely untrue,” he clarified, stressing the role of cyber police in curbing fake news.

Ongoing measures include intensified patrols, detention of suspects, and enhanced surveillance. The CP noted that approximately 12,000 CCTV cameras are operational across the city and are being monitored live from the ICCC. “We are receiving real-time feeds and are well-positioned to respond swiftly,” he added.