Santosh Sobhan: The art of storytelling has always spoken to me

We first saw him as Goutham in Golconda High School, and years later, he stunned audiences with his bold and refreshing performance in Ek Mini Katha, which not only highlighted his impeccable comic timing but also his courage to embrace unconventional subjects with confidence and sensitivity. With a deep-rooted passion for performance, Santosh Sobhan is steadily emerging as one of the most promising talents in new-age Telugu cinema. In an exclusive chat with CE at the inauguration of HK Hospital in Gachibowli, he recalls his journey into films and more.
Excerpts
How did your stint in films begin?
I’ve been a child actor, so technically, I’ve been in films all my life. The definitive turning point was Ek Mini Katha, when I worked with Merlapaka Gandhi and UV creations. That film really changed things for me — both with regards to how people perceived me and how I began to see myself. It was a very important phase in my career.
Out of all the professions, why acting?
Honestly, because I didn’t know what else I wanted to do. All I ever remember is wanting to act. I was too young when I fell in love with cinema. It was like living in my own ‘Cinema Paradiso’. I come from the stage, and performing — whether on stage or in front of the camera — has always felt natural to me. I can’t really pinpoint the exact moment or stimulus, but cinema and the art of storytelling have always spoken to me.
Which actors have influenced you the most?
There are so many actors I’ve looked up to. Prabhas anna is my acting idol. I’ll always look up to him, and that fanboy feeling will always stay. He’s played such an important role in my life. Chiranjeevi sir is another. Apart from their immense talent, what stands out the most is their humility. It’s something we all can learn from. I’ve had the privilege of meeting both of them, and despite being some of the biggest stars in the world, they are so simple and grounded. That humility is what I truly admire.
Of all the artists you’ve worked with, who’s your favourite?
Merlapaka Gandhi. I worked with him on Ek Mini Katha and Like, Share & Subscribe.
What are your hobbies outside of films?
I love playing cricket and reading books. Lately, I’ve stopped reading fiction — it started to feel a bit boring. These days, I’m more into self-help or self-improvement books.
I recently finished Deep Work — it was really impactful. I also loved Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey. I’m not sure if it qualifies as self-help, but it’s such a beautiful book to go back to.
Earlier, I used to read books like The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, but now they feel a little less engaging. Greenlights felt like a more relatable, not-boring version of that. The way McConaughey manifested his life — it was truly inspiring.
If not acting, what do you think you’d be doing?
I think I’d be a good teacher — maybe for Telugu or English. I studied fine arts, so I could pursue that too. And I think I’d enjoy doing theatre for kids.
What are your upcoming projects?
I’m currently shooting a film for UV Creations called Couple Friendly. It should release in a few months — we’re in the final leg of the shoot. After that, I’m working with Sai Rajesh, who directed Baby. That’s my next project.