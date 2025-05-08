Santosh Sobhan: The art of storytelling has always spoken to me

We first saw him as Goutham in Golconda High School, and years later, he stunned audiences with his bold and refreshing performance in Ek Mini Katha, which not only highlighted his impeccable comic timing but also his courage to embrace unconventional subjects with confidence and sensitivity. With a deep-rooted passion for performance, Santosh Sobhan is steadily emerging as one of the most promising talents in new-age Telugu cinema. In an exclusive chat with CE at the inauguration of HK Hospital in Gachibowli, he recalls his journey into films and more.

Excerpts

How did your stint in films begin?

I’ve been a child actor, so technically, I’ve been in films all my life. The definitive turning point was Ek Mini Katha, when I worked with Merlapaka Gandhi and UV creations. That film really changed things for me — both with regards to how people perceived me and how I began to see myself. It was a very important phase in my career.

Out of all the professions, why acting?

Honestly, because I didn’t know what else I wanted to do. All I ever remember is wanting to act. I was too young when I fell in love with cinema. It was like living in my own ‘Cinema Paradiso’. I come from the stage, and performing — whether on stage or in front of the camera — has always felt natural to me. I can’t really pinpoint the exact moment or stimulus, but cinema and the art of storytelling have always spoken to me.