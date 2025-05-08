Sonu Sood: Beauty isn’t just glamour, it’s purpose

Sonu Sood, renowned actor and philanthropist, has been appointed as a jury member for the 72nd Miss World pageant, which is being held in India after 28 years. His association with this prestigious global event has drawn considerable attention. As a judge, many are eager to see how he will connect with the contestants and contribute to the pageant’s overarching theme, ‘Beauty with a Purpose’. Let’s delve into his perspective on the pageant’s theme and his expectations for the participants.
Excerpts
Being part of the 72nd Miss World pageant and serving as the jury member for the first time, how does it feel to be part of such a grand event?
It’s a truly proud moment for me. I remember the days when I lived in Punjab and later in Nagpur — I would watch Miss World on television and cheer for our country and other deserving participants. Today, to be part of the event, and to have our country hosting it — especially in Hyderabad — feels like life has come full circle. It brings me back to where I belong, and that makes it even more special.
Gone are the days when Miss World was only associated with glamour and beauty. Now, it’s about ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ — a platform where strong voices unite to make a difference in the world. I’m honoured to be part of this journey, and I truly believe this will be one of the biggest and most impactful editions yet.
What events at the 72nd Miss World are you most looking forward to?
I believe we are the chosen ones, given the opportunity to make a difference. I still remember, early in my journey, realising that no amount of fame or success as an actor could match the joy of bringing a smile to a stranger’s face. That feeling is truly special.
Recently, I was in conversation with Julia (Morley, chairperson of Miss World Organisation), and we connected deeply on the pageant’s mission. It’s not just about a contest — it’s about changing lives. It’s about like-minded people coming together to support meaningful causes.
This year, one of the key causes we’re supporting is ‘Breast Cancer Awareness’. It’s a mission that’s very close to my heart. Through my work on the ground, I’ve seen many mothers, sisters, and daughters suffer simply because they lack access to timely screenings and appointments. That’s something we must change.
Now, with this incredible platform — where people from over 130 countries unite — we have the power to raise awareness and create real impact. I hope to see people from all walks of life come together, hold hands, and say, ‘I’m with this mission — let’s make it happen.’ There couldn’t be a better platform than Miss World to amplify that message.
What does the theme ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ mean to you?
To me, ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ is what truly defines this remarkable pageant. Every contestant standing here today has been chosen to represent their country — not just for their beauty or glamour, but for the purpose they carry within.
It’s about what you leave behind — not just memories, but inspiration. When someone represents their nation on such a global stage and uses that opportunity to inspire change, that’s what truly matters. That’s what sets this platform apart.
Miss World brings together the best of the best — not just in appearance, but in intention and action. It’s a powerful stage where voices from around the world unite to inspire and ignite change. That is the true essence of ‘Beauty With a Purpose.’
As a jury member, what kind of questions can we expect from you, and how curious are you to hear the contestants’ responses?
Even as a jury member, there’s a bit of nervousness. You don’t want to ask a question that puts the contestant in an uncomfortable or unfamiliar space. The goal is to ask something that allows them to express what they truly believe in — something they’re prepared for and passionate about.
I’ve been on the other side too, where contestants feel anxious about what question might come their way, knowing that a single answer can determine their journey. That pressure is very real.
But I have complete confidence in these contestants. They are exceptionally prepared and ready to take on any challenge. They’re here not just as individuals, but as representatives of their nations. So yes, I’m very curious and excited to hear their answers — because I know we’ll witness some of the most thoughtful, inspiring voices on that stage. After all, there’s no stage bigger than Miss World.
How excited are you to see the different places in Telangana as part of Miss World?
I’m incredibly excited — this is my home state, my hometown, where my journey as an actor truly began. Some of the most important milestones in my career happened right here on this soil. To now see Telangana, and especially Hyderabad, hosting an event as prestigious as Miss World — it’s a moment of immense pride for every individual from the state. This is our opportunity to showcase the richness, warmth, and spirit of our culture to the world.
We want to ensure that every guest leaves with unforgettable memories. And when they speak of India, we hope Telangana holds a special place in their hearts too.
What message would you like to share with everyone watching and being a part of the 72nd Miss World?
All I want to say is — get ready, because the best of the best is coming your way. There’s nothing bigger than Miss World. We are honoured to have Madam Julia Morley with us, a true icon who has built a legacy and inspired millions through her vision.
Thank you for bringing this incredible event to India, and specifically to Telangana. It’s a moment of pride for all of us. I’m confident that together, we will make our country proud — and ensure that every single contestant leaves with unforgettable memories and a sense of pride when they return to their own nations.