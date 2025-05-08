Sonu Sood: Beauty isn’t just glamour, it’s purpose

Sonu Sood, renowned actor and philanthropist, has been appointed as a jury member for the 72nd Miss World pageant, which is being held in India after 28 years. His association with this prestigious global event has drawn considerable attention. As a judge, many are eager to see how he will connect with the contestants and contribute to the pageant’s overarching theme, ‘Beauty with a Purpose’. Let’s delve into his perspective on the pageant’s theme and his expectations for the participants.

Excerpts

Being part of the 72nd Miss World pageant and serving as the jury member for the first time, how does it feel to be part of such a grand event?

It’s a truly proud moment for me. I remember the days when I lived in Punjab and later in Nagpur — I would watch Miss World on television and cheer for our country and other deserving participants. Today, to be part of the event, and to have our country hosting it — especially in Hyderabad — feels like life has come full circle. It brings me back to where I belong, and that makes it even more special.

Gone are the days when Miss World was only associated with glamour and beauty. Now, it’s about ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ — a platform where strong voices unite to make a difference in the world. I’m honoured to be part of this journey, and I truly believe this will be one of the biggest and most impactful editions yet.

What events at the 72nd Miss World are you most looking forward to?

I believe we are the chosen ones, given the opportunity to make a difference. I still remember, early in my journey, realising that no amount of fame or success as an actor could match the joy of bringing a smile to a stranger’s face. That feeling is truly special.

Recently, I was in conversation with Julia (Morley, chairperson of Miss World Organisation), and we connected deeply on the pageant’s mission. It’s not just about a contest — it’s about changing lives. It’s about like-minded people coming together to support meaningful causes.

This year, one of the key causes we’re supporting is ‘Breast Cancer Awareness’. It’s a mission that’s very close to my heart. Through my work on the ground, I’ve seen many mothers, sisters, and daughters suffer simply because they lack access to timely screenings and appointments. That’s something we must change.

Now, with this incredible platform — where people from over 130 countries unite — we have the power to raise awareness and create real impact. I hope to see people from all walks of life come together, hold hands, and say, ‘I’m with this mission — let’s make it happen.’ There couldn’t be a better platform than Miss World to amplify that message.