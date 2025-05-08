When three innovators from Hyderabad left Osaka in awe

Take a time-travel machine back to some bygone era in India. Whichever era you land up in, one reality will stand tall — Indians are serial innovators. Whether it is Aryabhatta’s 0, the fantastic planning of Harappa, early cataract and plastic surgery methods, or revelations in astronomy and metallurgy, our ancestors were downright intelligent. Indeed, history did deal us some tough blows, but we never lost our innovative streak.
And in 2025 AD, on Yumeshima Island in Osaka Bay, Telangana stepped onto the global stage with purpose and pride at Expo 2025 Osaka. On May 1 and 2, three startups from T-Hub showcased their innovations with unparalleled skill and zeal. Now, just ahead of National Technology Day on May 11, the three innovators speak to CE about their experiences, innovations, and more.
Surya Prakash Kuchimanchi, Deeploop
Expo 2025 Osaka was a truly special and unforgettable experience. I am grateful to T-Hub for their support. We showcased our cutting-edge virtual reality-based training simulations — powered by the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI. What makes our product unique is the integration of real hardware with VR environments through IoT, allowing users to interact with actual equipment in immersive scenarios. This approach not only enhances engagement but significantly improves training effectiveness. With over 35 global clients, it was incredibly rewarding to see long queues of curious attendees eager to experience our VR solution firsthand. Speaking to them in Japanese, with help from some generous local interpreters, only added to the excitement and connection.
Of course, the entrepreneurial journey isn’t without its challenges. But these hurdles teach resilience and discipline. My advice to fellow founders: validate your product early through mentors, conduct strong market research, and remember that entrepreneurship isn’t for everyone — and that’s perfectly okay. There’s no shame in stepping back if things aren’t working; knowing when to pivot or pause is also part of the journey.
Deeploop has had quite a journey, and Osaka is a milestone. What an experience this was! While the Japanese are known for their punctuality, Indians are recognised for delivering quality. At Deeploop, we aim to bring both to the global stage.
Bhanu Kiran Mergoju, MadScientist
Representing Telangana and India at the Osaka 2025 Expo was a proud and defining milestone for our team at MadScientist. As an early-stage startup founder, it was incredibly fulfilling to showcase our innovation on a global stage and feel the energy of people who were genuinely excited about our work. I’m thankful to T-Hub for their constant support.
At the expo, we introduced MadScientist, an Agentic-powered technology network designed to act as a co-researcher and co-scientist for anyone in the tech space. Our platform helps users stay updated with real-time developments, build a strong tech profile, and engage meaningfully with the latest trends. We launched our flagship product, RIS — Real-time Information Synthesis — which is an autonomous agent that delivers hourly tech updates with over 95% accuracy, outpacing traditional news sources.
The response in Japan was overwhelming. From nine-year-olds to 85-year-olds, everyone was genuinely intrigued and engaged. The excitement around our 3D learning visualisations was especially encouraging. Despite language barriers, people made an effort to understand our mission — and that meant the world to us. I met a set of Canadian parents there who revealed they use the MadScientist platform to teach their kids about different tech developments and 3D visualisations.
These experiences in Osaka validated our vision and fuelled our confidence. We’re more committed than ever to building technology that empowers and inspires.
Suman Balabommu, ReNote AI
The Osaka World Expo 2025 was an incredible experience for us at ReNote AI. I am grateful to the Telangana government and T-Hub for putting Indian startups on the world map. At ReNote AI, we’ve developed the world’s first AI-powered smart reusable notebook. It is waterproof, non-tearable, and can be reused up to 100 times. It seamlessly integrates with our AI-powered mobile application which converts handwritten notes to digital text, summarises them using an AI chatbot, and syncs tasks to Google Calendar, Apple Reminders, and Microsoft To Do. You can also schedule meetings via Google Meet or Microsoft Teams, generate minutes of the meeting directly in Outlook and email, transform paper sketches into colourful digital art, and even convert hand-drawn wireframes into editable digital designs with code. We’re building a bridge between the physical and digital worlds — empowering productivity, creativity, and sustainability.
There are meaningful similarities between Indian and Japanese work and innovation ethics. Both cultures deeply value dedication, discipline, and long-term thinking. In India, we emphasise innovation with purpose — solving real-world problems with limited resources, which aligns well with Japan’s philosophy of continuous improvement.
The experience at Osaka was a deeply emotional and proud one that I’ll never forget. A Japanese gentleman who attended the 1970 Osaka Expo visited our India stall. He asked for my signature, saying, ‘What you’re doing is truly meaningful — not just innovating, but also helping society and saving trees.’