When three innovators from Hyderabad left Osaka in awe

Expo 2025 Osaka was a truly special and unforgettable experience. I am grateful to T-Hub for their support. We showcased our cutting-edge virtual reality-based training simulations — powered by the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI. What makes our product unique is the integration of real hardware with VR environments through IoT, allowing users to interact with actual equipment in immersive scenarios. This approach not only enhances engagement but significantly improves training effectiveness. With over 35 global clients, it was incredibly rewarding to see long queues of curious attendees eager to experience our VR solution firsthand. Speaking to them in Japanese, with help from some generous local interpreters, only added to the excitement and connection.

Of course, the entrepreneurial journey isn’t without its challenges. But these hurdles teach resilience and discipline. My advice to fellow founders: validate your product early through mentors, conduct strong market research, and remember that entrepreneurship isn’t for everyone — and that’s perfectly okay. There’s no shame in stepping back if things aren’t working; knowing when to pivot or pause is also part of the journey.

Deeploop has had quite a journey, and Osaka is a milestone. What an experience this was! While the Japanese are known for their punctuality, Indians are recognised for delivering quality. At Deeploop, we aim to bring both to the global stage.

Bhanu Kiran Mergoju, MadScientist