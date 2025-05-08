Writing His Own Chapters: Manu Jayamohan’s Journey Through Storytelling

It’s the little moments that make life big — a truth that performer and filmmaker Manu Jayamohan beautifully illustrated during his stand-up storytelling show The Smartest Person in the Room, at Aaromale - Cafe and Creative Community in Film Nagar.
Amid the warm lighting of the studio hall, Manu took the audience through the story of his life, setting the agenda with three simple yet profound questions — “Why storytelling? Why do I believe in magic? And why am I here?”
Although he was an NRI kid, Manu’s parents made sure he stayed rooted in his culture. He grew up watching icons like Shah Rukh Khan and Mammootty, and it wasn’t until he moved back to Kerala that he fully understood the deep impact cinema had on him. In 2023, this connection came full circle when he worked on Aakasham, an independent music video. The project became a turning point — a redefinition of who Manu Jayamohan was and could be.
He shared candid anecdotes from his school and university days, describing several experiences as ‘a slap to the face’ for the class-topping student that he once was. With refreshing honesty and humour, he laughed at his younger self, acknowledged his mistakes, and embraced his journey. The audience listened closely as he recounted playing the role of Pootham in an annual day performance of the Malayalam poem Poothappattu, his battle with depression, his transformative years at Minerva University, and the powerful lesson that he didn’t need to be the best person in the room to matter.
Fuelled by a desire to live without regret, Manu used his savings to quit his job and dive headfirst into filmmaking. Aakasham was the result. “My story had been written for a long time,” he shared, adding, “I let others write it for me. But the moment I started writing my own chapters, it became so much more exciting. I’d much rather explore the uncertainties of life than let anyone else script my journey.”
The Smartest Person in the Room is his first live performance after Aakasham. Speaking to CE after the show, Manu said, “I spent a year planning to make short films. Then I realised how much time had passed, and I had to act. I challenged myself to perform this year on my birthday — no excuses. And something just clicked.”
Life, in its mysterious way, led him here. Now, he’s walking the path with intention. “I loved the energy he brought into the room,” shared Om, an attendee. “The way he moves from one story to another is so exciting. It’s inspiring how all these small experiences shaped him and his journey,” expressed Ugdeeth, another audience member.
With heartfelt storytelling, Manu weaves everyday moments into something magical. His journey resonates deeply, inviting us to pause, reflect, and view life with a little more wonder.
Grateful for the support he’s received, Manu said, “What’s been amazing about this experience is how encouraging people have been. Even though most of them hadn’t seen anything I’ve done before, they showed up and believed in me. When someone tries something new, you’d be surprised how many are willing to help.”
Manu plans to take The Smartest Person in the Room to five more cities this year. The next performance will be held in Mumbai on May 17.