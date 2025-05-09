Chargesheet filed against ex-serviceman within 90 days in Meerpet murder

HYDERABAD: Meerpet police of Rachakonda Commissionerate have filed the chargesheet against former serviceman Putta Gurumurthy, who allegedly killed his wife. The police are firm on conducting a swift trial in the case.
The 39-year-old ex-serviceman killed his wife, Venkata Madhavi, and dismembered her body. Madhavi had allegedly insulting him before his in-laws and village panchayat officials.
An official told TNIE that the chargesheet was filed a few days ago. “After he was arrested, Gurumurthy moved the local court for bail three times, but was denied every time. The chargesheet comes within 90 days of his arrest,” he said.
On May 6, the Rangareddy court delivered the bail order. During the hearing, the additional public prosecutor said that if Gurumurthy was granted bail, he might influence the court. “The chargesheet is filed and a letter has been sent to the government for establishing a special Fast Track Court for speedy trial, along with a request for appointing a special public prosecutor,” the prosecutor said.
He told the court that Gurumurthy left his children at his sister’s house and, on the day of the incident, killed his wife, cut her limbs, boiled them, incinerated them on a gas stove, and dissolved the remains in the Meerpet Pedda Cheruvu on the evening of January 16.
During the bail hearing, the prosecution argued that the accused’s release would disturb his children, as he had killed their mother. “The possibility of influencing the witnesses and evading trial cannot be ruled out,” the public prosecutor told the court.
The prosecutor said that being an ex-serviceman, the accused knew ways to evade the trial and might flee from the court’s jurisdiction. He had served in Assam, Dehradun, Tamil Nadu, and several other states, and could use his contacts to escape, stalling the proceedings.
During the April 28 hearing, the counsel for the accused told the court that the confession was an extra-judicial one made to his maternal uncle, and was not supported by independent proof.