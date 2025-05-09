Chargesheet filed against ex-serviceman within 90 days in Meerpet murder

HYDERABAD: Meerpet police of Rachakonda Commissionerate have filed the chargesheet against former serviceman Putta Gurumurthy, who allegedly killed his wife. The police are firm on conducting a swift trial in the case.

The 39-year-old ex-serviceman killed his wife, Venkata Madhavi, and dismembered her body. Madhavi had allegedly insulting him before his in-laws and village panchayat officials.

An official told TNIE that the chargesheet was filed a few days ago. “After he was arrested, Gurumurthy moved the local court for bail three times, but was denied every time. The chargesheet comes within 90 days of his arrest,” he said.

On May 6, the Rangareddy court delivered the bail order. During the hearing, the additional public prosecutor said that if Gurumurthy was granted bail, he might influence the court. “The chargesheet is filed and a letter has been sent to the government for establishing a special Fast Track Court for speedy trial, along with a request for appointing a special public prosecutor,” the prosecutor said.