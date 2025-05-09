Karachi Bakery asserts Indian roots after protests

HYDERABAD: As tensions escalate between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, protests have erupted at several Karachi Bakery outlets in the country. In response, the bakery management is hoisting national flags at its outlets across the city to emphasise that Karachi Bakery is an Indian brand, with Indian ownership.

The owners of the bakery clarified that it is a 100% Indian brand, founded in 1953 by their grandfather. With 72 years of history, everything used by the bakery is of Indian origin.

They also explained that the name “Karachi Bakery” was chosen by their grandfather, who migrated from Karachi to India after the partition in 1947. “We urge the chief minister, Director General of Police (DGP) and Hyderabad city commissioner to support us,” the owners said, requesting that the government refrain from changing the brand’s name.

Founded by Khanchand Ramnani, a Sindhi Hindu migrant from Karachi, Karachi Bakery has grown into a renowned name in Hyderabad. The bakery is known for its wide variety of products, including biscuits, cakes, pastries, chocolates, macarons, and more.

With over 20 outlets in Telangana, most of which are in Hyderabad, Karachi Bakery also has branches in Andhra Pradesh, New Delhi, Karnataka, and other states.