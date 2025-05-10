An ode to mothers of the world

Amma, mummy, aai, mom — no matter the language, ‘mother’ is often the very first word we utter as babies. Simple, yet profound. Mothers are our life-givers, our pillars of strength, our everything. And for the 72nd Miss World contestants preparing to represent their nations with pride, that bond is just as strong. Far from home, many of them may be missing their mothers deeply. As Mother’s Day approaches on May 11, five of these inspiring young women open their hearts to CE, sharing cherished memories about the women who shaped them.
Nandini Gupta, Miss India World: My mother is a warrior
I haven’t seen my mother in a very long time. When I think about her and try to express what she means to me, I can only say that she holds a place in my heart as sacred as God. To me, she is a warrior — someone who has overcome countless challenges so that her daughter could dream freely and build a platform of her own. Every day, she reminds me, ‘You’ll be fine. You’re my brave soldier, and you’ll do absolutely well.’ She has given me the gift of my dreams and blessed me in ways I can never repay. For everything she’s done, I’ll be forever indebted. All I hope is to make her proud, fulfill her dreams, and shower her with love and gifts.
To all the incredible mothers out there — you are doing exceptionally well. You hold families together, keep everyone going, and do so much more, both physically and emotionally. I know that some days are exhausting. I’ve seen my own mother work tirelessly to provide for our family. My heart goes out to every woman who is a mother or is about to become one. Amidst everything you do, I hope you take a moment for yourselves — to rest, to pamper yourself, to feel loved. Celebrate this day and love yourself a little more.
Marie Princesse Ndoun Issié, Miss Cameroon World: She is my strength
Since I was a little girl, my mother taught me to be grateful. Her values have shaped who I am today. She taught me to always look forward, never backward, and that mindset has carried me through every challenge I’ve faced. She’s been my constant support — offering advice, praying for me, and standing by my side through it all. She is my strength. Even now, she sends me voice notes reminding me, ‘Don’t forget to pray.’ That simple gesture means the world to me. There are countless mothers out there doing everything they can to educate and uplift their children. To all those incredible women — know that you are truly amazing. You are warriors. May God continue to protect you and keep you safe always.
Emma Morrison, Miss Canada World: Thank you to all the mothers
A mother is the epitome of love, care, and selflessness. My own mother always put me first. She values compassion and love — and that’s exactly what she taught me as I was growing up. She remains one of my greatest inspirations. As Miss World Canada, my message is simple: thank you. Thank you to all the mothers who give so much of themselves. Mothers are incredibly selfless, and the core values they instill in their children are carried for life. I still hold tightly to the compassion and love my mother taught me — they continue to guide me every day. It feels amazing to be here, living this dream, and I can’t wait to go home and tell her all about it.
Anudi Gunasekara, Miss Sri Lanka World: Without my mom, I am nothing
A mother is the purest source of compassion. In Sri Lanka, we are guided by four key principles of Buddhism, symbolised by the four bo leaves on our national flag. These principles are Mettha (loving kindness), Karuna (compassion), Upeksha (equanimity) and Muditha (happiness). I believe a mother embodies all of these. They celebrate our joy, they comfort us through pain, and no matter what we go through, their love remains constant. My mother is my greatest inspiration — I am nothing without her. But it’s not just her. My grandmother, who recently passed away, was also a powerful mother figure in my life. She was my best friend, and I still feel her presence with me. I wear a ring with her initials on it to keep her close to my heart. I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by strong, loving women who shaped me into who I am today. Last night, I cried as I missed my mother. To all the incredible mothers out there — thank you. You have done an amazing job. We love you deeply and are forever grateful for your love, strength, and guidance.
Eliise Randmaa, Miss Estonia World: My mother taught me empathy
To me, a mother means the warmth of home. I truly believe that mothers are the ones who turn a house into a home. They are the ones who shape us and equip us with the experiences and values we carry into life. The greatest gift my mother has given me is the ability to feel empathy. She is a kind soul who carries everything in her heart, and through her, I’ve learned to sense the emotions of those around me. When I see someone in need, I feel compelled to help — and that comes from her example.
To every mother out there: keep doing the incredible work you do. Keep encouraging your children to dream big, to aim high, and keep fighting to give them the best opportunities. And most importantly, continue to give them the warmth they deserve — because that warmth is what shapes the world.