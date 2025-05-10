An ode to mothers of the world

I haven’t seen my mother in a very long time. When I think about her and try to express what she means to me, I can only say that she holds a place in my heart as sacred as God. To me, she is a warrior — someone who has overcome countless challenges so that her daughter could dream freely and build a platform of her own. Every day, she reminds me, ‘You’ll be fine. You’re my brave soldier, and you’ll do absolutely well.’ She has given me the gift of my dreams and blessed me in ways I can never repay. For everything she’s done, I’ll be forever indebted. All I hope is to make her proud, fulfill her dreams, and shower her with love and gifts.

To all the incredible mothers out there — you are doing exceptionally well. You hold families together, keep everyone going, and do so much more, both physically and emotionally. I know that some days are exhausting. I’ve seen my own mother work tirelessly to provide for our family. My heart goes out to every woman who is a mother or is about to become one. Amidst everything you do, I hope you take a moment for yourselves — to rest, to pamper yourself, to feel loved. Celebrate this day and love yourself a little more.

Marie Princesse Ndoun Issié, Miss Cameroon World: She is my strength