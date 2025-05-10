Modern French Affair with Chef Alexandre Kerbouz

Does Chilled Green Pea Velouté with homemade ricotta, Duck Breast in Four-Spice Sauce, Coq au Vin, Baba au Rhum, and Vanilla Millefeuille sound intriguing? It’s all part of the ongoing French pop-up by Chef Alexandre Kerbouz at Prego, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace.

Chef Alexandre Kerbouz is a celebrated French culinary artist whose career spans over two decades, marked by a deep dedication to haute cuisine and a passion for cross-cultural flavours. From his early beginnings in France to his recent culinary ventures in India, Chef Alexandre has consistently demonstrated excellence and innovation in the kitchen. He has honed his craft in several Michelin-starred establishments, including Orient Express, La Maison du Saké, Bristol in Paris, and Lord of the Manor in Gloucestershire. His formal training at the École de Paris des Métiers de la Table and the prestigious Institut Paul Bocuse in Lyon gave him a solid foundation in both culinary and patisserie arts.

This time, Chef Alexandre brings his signature style to Hyderabad, offering a modern take on classic French cuisine. As we settled into our seats at Prego — while the city basked in a welcome spell of rain — we began our meal with a Chilled Green Pea Velouté paired with homemade ricotta and a rich Lobster Bisque. The velouté delivered a bold green pea flavour that paired beautifully with the earthy ricotta, while the bisque was pure liquid gold — rich, bold, and brimming with umami, leaving not a drop behind.