Modern French Affair with Chef Alexandre Kerbouz

Does Chilled Green Pea Velouté with homemade ricotta, Duck Breast in Four-Spice Sauce, Coq au Vin, Baba au Rhum, and Vanilla Millefeuille sound intriguing? It’s all part of the ongoing French pop-up by Chef Alexandre Kerbouz at Prego, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace.
Chef Alexandre Kerbouz is a celebrated French culinary artist whose career spans over two decades, marked by a deep dedication to haute cuisine and a passion for cross-cultural flavours. From his early beginnings in France to his recent culinary ventures in India, Chef Alexandre has consistently demonstrated excellence and innovation in the kitchen. He has honed his craft in several Michelin-starred establishments, including Orient Express, La Maison du Saké, Bristol in Paris, and Lord of the Manor in Gloucestershire. His formal training at the École de Paris des Métiers de la Table and the prestigious Institut Paul Bocuse in Lyon gave him a solid foundation in both culinary and patisserie arts.
This time, Chef Alexandre brings his signature style to Hyderabad, offering a modern take on classic French cuisine. As we settled into our seats at Prego — while the city basked in a welcome spell of rain — we began our meal with a Chilled Green Pea Velouté paired with homemade ricotta and a rich Lobster Bisque. The velouté delivered a bold green pea flavour that paired beautifully with the earthy ricotta, while the bisque was pure liquid gold — rich, bold, and brimming with umami, leaving not a drop behind.
From the pasta and risotto selection, we sampled the Fresh Linguine with Lobster, Open Ravioli, Lime-Coriander Risotto, and Duck Confit Lasagna. The risotto was creamy and delicately perfumed with coriander, lending it a refreshing twist. The pasta — both the linguine and ravioli — showcased masterful technique, but the real showstopper was the melt-in-your-mouth Duck Confit Lasagna. “We confit the duck for several hours to get this texture,” shared the chef.
The main course kept the momentum going. Creamy Polenta with Mushrooms and Duck Breast in Four-Spice Sauce were served alongside original French fries. Both the polenta and duck had us reaching for seconds, each bite a testament to careful cooking and thoughtful flavour balance.
To close, the chef surprised us with an array of mango-inspired desserts, staying true to the season’s star fruit. From mango glazes to fresh mangoes in every bite, the final course was a vibrant and satisfying end to the meal.
Culinary lovers can enjoy dinner at this exquisite French pop-up until May 10 and brunch on May 11. Don’t miss the chance to experience this culinary celebration.