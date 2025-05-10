Woman found dead with throat slit, body burnt

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old woman was found murdered under mysterious circumstances at Keshavagiri Upper Hills in Chandrayangutta on Thursday. The woman has been identified as Kethavath Bujji, a labourer by profession.

Sources said her throat had been slit with a knife and her body had partially been burnt in her residence. Bujji’s neighbours informed her relatives after they experienced a burning smell, they rushed to inquire about it at her house, where she had been living for the last seven years.

Upon being informed, the police arrived at the spot and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital for autopsy. The complaint read that the perpetrators might have burnt the woman after killing her to destroy the evidence.

Bujji’s husband died 18 years ago, and ever since, she had been residing with her son, Pavan. Her son had gone to their native village in Padhara mandal of Nagarkurnool to attend a function when the incident took place.

Police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 239 of the BNS, and a probe has been launched.