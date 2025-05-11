Doctor pays Rs 5 lakh for cocaine, arrested in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A well-known private hospital CEO and director, Chigurupati Namrata and a Mumbai-based drug peddler Balakrishna, were arrested by Raidurgam police for allegedly possessing cocaine on Thursday evening.

They were remanded to judicial custody on Friday. A third accused, Vansh Thakkar, is absconding.

Acting on a tip-off, police detained Namrata and Balakrishna in Shaikpet on May 8. During the initial questioning, the accused reportedly gave evasive answers. However, Namrata later admitted to receiving 50 grams of cocaine from Balakrishna.

According to the police, Namrata confessed to having developed a cocaine habit while pursuing her MBA in Spain. She told investigators that after completing her MD in Radiation Oncology from Amrita University, Kochi in 2017, she moved to Spain, where she occasionally consumed cocaine with friends during weekends. After returning to India, she continued using the drug.

Namrata revealed that she procured drugs through her acquaintance, Vansh Thakkar. “Whenever I needed drugs, I would contact Vansh. He would either come himself or send someone with the delivery location and my car number. Initially, I met him on the streets, but later he began sending different people,” she reportedly told the police.

On May 4, she texted Vansh requesting 50 grams of cocaine. He instructed her to pay `5 lakh to the courier, Balakrishna. On May 8, Balakrishna delivered the drugs at a pre-arranged location, where the police apprehended both of them during the handover.

A case has been registered under Sections 8(c) read with 21(b) and 27 of the NDPS Act. Both Namrata and Balakrishna were produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.