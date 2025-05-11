How young moms cement their children's future

When a child enters the world, money stops being just numbers — it becomes the foundation mothers use to build a future. Each expense, from groceries to school fees, becomes an act of love, laying the groundwork for dreams to grow. For young mothers, balancing immediate needs with long-term goals is a daily challenge. Yet through bulk buys and small savings, they construct a legacy where today’s sacrifices shape tomorrow’s security.
“As a young mom, I’m still finding my footing when it comes to money,” says Roshni Runwal, a Hyderabad-based stay-at-home mother. “It’s not just about me anymore. Every decision — from buying diapers to saving for daycare — carries weight.” She admits financial literacy wasn’t part of her upbringing. “Budgeting and investing felt overwhelming at first. But motherhood forces you to learn fast.”
Roshni’s approach is simple but strategic. “I shop in bulk, visit local markets, and use apps for discounts. It’s not about being cheap — it’s about avoiding panic when unexpected expenses come up.” Her mantra: start small and be consistent. “Make a basic budget.
Cut down on non-essentials like fancy coffee if you must. Try to save, even if it’s a little. And be kind to yourself — this is hard work.”
Early investing is key: CA
Chartered Accountant Soumya K agrees that early planning is crucial. “Start investing as soon as your child is born. Open a Sukanya Samriddhi account or a Demat account in your child’s name. Even small, regular investments can grow into a solid fund for higher education or emergencies.”
Soumya warns against delaying financial planning. “It’s hard to make up for lost time. Use government-backed child schemes, and consider building assets like gold — even small amounts on birthdays or festivals. It adds up.”
Build your village: Influencer
Financial independence is equally important, says Namrata Sadhvani, an architect, content creator and mom of 12-year-old twins. “I try to show the unfiltered reality of parenting online. Balancing work and motherhood is not easy, but I want my kids to see me contribute to the household and find fulfillment in what I do.”
She believes building a support system is key. “Let go of unrealistic expectations. Build your own village. Making your own money isn’t just empowering — it sets a powerful example for your children. That’s the legacy I want to leave.”
In the end, every rupee saved or spent becomes part of a bigger story — one of mothers adapting, growing, and leading by example. Not just for their kids, but for themselves.