How young moms cement their children's future

When a child enters the world, money stops being just numbers — it becomes the foundation mothers use to build a future. Each expense, from groceries to school fees, becomes an act of love, laying the groundwork for dreams to grow. For young mothers, balancing immediate needs with long-term goals is a daily challenge. Yet through bulk buys and small savings, they construct a legacy where today’s sacrifices shape tomorrow’s security.

“As a young mom, I’m still finding my footing when it comes to money,” says Roshni Runwal, a Hyderabad-based stay-at-home mother. “It’s not just about me anymore. Every decision — from buying diapers to saving for daycare — carries weight.” She admits financial literacy wasn’t part of her upbringing. “Budgeting and investing felt overwhelming at first. But motherhood forces you to learn fast.”