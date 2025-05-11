Redefining Parenting in the Digital Age

Social media today is more than just a scroll of aesthetic photos or viral trends—it’s a lifeline, especially for modern mothers. Enter India’s 'momfluencers': women who’ve transformed their everyday parenting journeys into powerful tools to guide, inspire, and empower others navigating the complex world of motherhood.
Once confined to family WhatsApp groups or park bench conversations, motherhood has now gone digital. From sensory play tutorials to open discussions on postpartum anxiety, Indian moms are building expansive online communities where they document not just milestones and messes, but the messy middle in between.
Take Ankita Jain, known to her 143,000 Instagram followers as @ankitajain_official. Her journey began when her younger child was born and she found herself struggling with screen time and engagement. “I was trying to find ways to keep her occupied meaningfully,” Ankita recalls. That’s when she started sharing simple educational activities online. What began as a personal outlet quickly evolved into a supportive community. “People would reshare my posts saying, ‘Even I’m doing this.’ That’s when I realised how important this could be,” she shares.
What sets Ankita apart is her raw authenticity. “If my baby cries, I show that. If I’m feeling mom guilt, I talk about it. There’s no extra drama—just real life,” she says. A mother of two and an entrepreneur without a nanny or cook, Ankita credits time management and a supportive spouse for making it all work. “Gender roles need to evolve. My husband picking up our daughter from tuition is normal—we share responsibility,” she adds.
Chhaya Sharma, known online as @indianmommie, echoes the power of digital community. She founded Hyderabad Moms, a Facebook group now 40,000 strong, after becoming a mother eight years ago. “Many moms had moved to new cities and felt isolated. I wanted to recreate that old sense of village support in a digital format,” she explains. The group grew organically, becoming a hub for everything from parenting tips to emergency support during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Moms were helping each other 24/7—delivering food, arranging hospital care. It became a true lifeline,” she adds.
As a full-time Senior Brand Manager and content creator, Chhaya admits the balance is delicate. “My house is often messy. Clothes may lie unfolded. But my kid’s bedtime routine? Non-negotiable,” says Chhaya. She is also mindful about her son’s digital footprint. “I never share his school details or real-time locations. His exposure is carefully managed,” she adds.
For Namrata Sadhvani—@namratabs, the "Nizami Mom"—motherhood was the beginning of her content journey. An architect and educationist-turned-content creator, Namrata began writing when she realised the Indian narrative around motherhood lacked honesty. “There were Western blogs, but no one here was talking about how hard motherhood really is,” she says.
Now a mother of 12-year-old twins, Namrata’s content has matured alongside her children. “Earlier, I had no life beyond my kids. Now, I explore books, travel, and lifestyle—but always from a mother’s lens. Even when reviewing a book, I ask: is it worth a mom’s time?” shares Namrata.
Her mantra? “You can’t pour from an empty cup.” She emphasizes the importance of emotional well-being: “A happy mother is a better mother.”
Namrata also reflects on how parenting has evolved in the age of social media. “Our grandmothers relied on instinct. Today, we’re drowning in carousels promising ‘21 sensory activities for flights’ or ‘50 books before age three.’ It’s both amusing and alarming,” she says. “Information is great—but pressure is not. A mother’s instinct is still the strongest guide, across generations.”
All three women share empowering messages for fellow moms navigating the world of social media:
Chhaya: “Don’t fall for the filtered versions. Follow creators who show the whole picture.”
Namrata: “Take up space unapologetically. You are not ‘just’ a mom.”
Ankita: “Have patience. Let your child grow with you. Once you find your rhythm, your journey—both online and offline—will flourish.”
At its best, momfluencing in India today is not about selling products or chasing followers. It’s about building bridges—across generations, across platforms, and through the deeply personal, yet universally shared, experience of raising another human being.