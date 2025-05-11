Redefining Parenting in the Digital Age

Social media today is more than just a scroll of aesthetic photos or viral trends—it’s a lifeline, especially for modern mothers. Enter India’s 'momfluencers': women who’ve transformed their everyday parenting journeys into powerful tools to guide, inspire, and empower others navigating the complex world of motherhood.

Once confined to family WhatsApp groups or park bench conversations, motherhood has now gone digital. From sensory play tutorials to open discussions on postpartum anxiety, Indian moms are building expansive online communities where they document not just milestones and messes, but the messy middle in between.

Take Ankita Jain, known to her 143,000 Instagram followers as @ankitajain_official. Her journey began when her younger child was born and she found herself struggling with screen time and engagement. “I was trying to find ways to keep her occupied meaningfully,” Ankita recalls. That’s when she started sharing simple educational activities online. What began as a personal outlet quickly evolved into a supportive community. “People would reshare my posts saying, ‘Even I’m doing this.’ That’s when I realised how important this could be,” she shares.

What sets Ankita apart is her raw authenticity. “If my baby cries, I show that. If I’m feeling mom guilt, I talk about it. There’s no extra drama—just real life,” she says. A mother of two and an entrepreneur without a nanny or cook, Ankita credits time management and a supportive spouse for making it all work. “Gender roles need to evolve. My husband picking up our daughter from tuition is normal—we share responsibility,” she adds.