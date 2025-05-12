272 persons booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Traffic police on Saturday conducted a weekend special drunk driving check and arrested 272 offenders. Drivers of up to 189 two-wheelers, 12 three-wheelers, 66 four-wheelers and five heavy vehicles were booked for violations.

Of the total offenders, 100 are aged between 18 and 30; 111 are aged between 31 and 40; 48 are aged between 41 and 50; 12 are aged between 51 and 60; and one person is above 61.

Police said that 245 offenders were caught with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC), ranging between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml; 18 were caught with BAC ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml; and nine were caught with BAC ranging between 301 mg/100 ml to 500 mg/100 ml. Meanwhile, the police have warned anyone driving under the influence of alcohol, causing accidents and killing people, of stern punishment and jail under Section 105 of the BNS 2023 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).